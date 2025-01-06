iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

550
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025

Shriram AMC FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.98

1.88

-15.53

14.6

Other operating items

Operating

1.98

1.88

-15.53

14.6

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.03

0.86

-0.23

Free cash flow

1.99

1.91

-14.67

14.37

Equity raised

-10.74

-3.64

-3.8

34.49

Investing

-3.44

2.95

10.93

11.25

Financing

0.92

1.22

0.66

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-11.27

2.43

-6.88

60.11

