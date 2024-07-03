iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd Share Price

550
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 584.75
  Day's High: 584.75
  52 Wk High: 697
  Prev. Close: 573.25
  Day's Low: 545
  52 Wk Low: 226
  Turnover (lac): 6.77
  P/E: 0
  Face Value: 10
  Book Value: 55.79
  EPS: 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 715.93
  Div. Yield: 0
No Records Found

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

584.75

Prev. Close

573.25

Turnover(Lac.)

6.77

Day's High

584.75

Day's Low

545

52 Week's High

697

52 Week's Low

226

Book Value

55.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

715.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jun, 2024

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.55%

Non-Promoter- 37.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.02

78.47

6

6

Preference Capital

0

4

54

54

Reserves

64.55

-5

-6.18

-4.56

Net Worth

77.57

77.47

53.82

55.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.98

1.88

-15.53

14.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dhruv Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reena Yadav

Non-Executive Non-Independent Member

SUBHASRI SRIRAM

Chairman & Independent Directo

R Vaidyanathan

Vice Chairman

Gaurav Patankar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Marc Scott Irizarry

Managing Director & CEO

Kartik Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prem Haroomal Samtani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd

Summary

Shriram Asset Management Company Limited is an integral part of Chennai- based Shriram Group which has a significant presence in financial services such as commercial vehicle, consumer finance, life and general insurance, stock broking, chit funds and distribution of financial products. The Company was incorporated in Mumbai on 27th July, 1994, and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 5th December, 1994. The Company received permission from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act as the Asset Management Company of Shriram Mutual Fund on 21st November, 1994. Presently, it provide Asset Management Services.The Company had closed all schemes of the Fund in 2001-02 and subsequent to this no new schemes were launched during 2002-03. The Board of Directors had approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking their permission to launch new schemes and for change of Sponsor from Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited to Shriram Credit Company Limited and resulting, the permission was granted to Shriram Credit Company Limited to act as a Sponsor and also granted its approval to Shriram Mutual Fund to restart its business activity in 2012-13. The maiden scheme, Shriram Hybrid Equity Fund was launched in November 2013. Shriram Flexi Cap Fund was launched in September 2018. During FY 2018-19, two more funds- Shriram Multicap Fund got launched in September, 2019 and Shriram Long Term Equity Fund got launched in January, 2019. Another
Company FAQs

What is the Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd share price today?

The Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹550 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd is ₹715.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd is 0 and 10.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd is ₹226 and ₹697 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd?

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.13%, 3 Years at 74.98%, 1 Year at 78.08%, 6 Month at 40.36%, 3 Month at 32.41% and 1 Month at -5.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.45 %

