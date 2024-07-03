Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹584.75
Prev. Close₹573.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.77
Day's High₹584.75
Day's Low₹545
52 Week's High₹697
52 Week's Low₹226
Book Value₹55.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)715.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.02
78.47
6
6
Preference Capital
0
4
54
54
Reserves
64.55
-5
-6.18
-4.56
Net Worth
77.57
77.47
53.82
55.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.98
1.88
-15.53
14.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dhruv Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reena Yadav
Non-Executive Non-Independent Member
SUBHASRI SRIRAM
Chairman & Independent Directo
R Vaidyanathan
Vice Chairman
Gaurav Patankar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Marc Scott Irizarry
Managing Director & CEO
Kartik Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prem Haroomal Samtani
Reports by Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd
Summary
Shriram Asset Management Company Limited is an integral part of Chennai- based Shriram Group which has a significant presence in financial services such as commercial vehicle, consumer finance, life and general insurance, stock broking, chit funds and distribution of financial products. The Company was incorporated in Mumbai on 27th July, 1994, and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 5th December, 1994. The Company received permission from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act as the Asset Management Company of Shriram Mutual Fund on 21st November, 1994. Presently, it provide Asset Management Services.The Company had closed all schemes of the Fund in 2001-02 and subsequent to this no new schemes were launched during 2002-03. The Board of Directors had approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking their permission to launch new schemes and for change of Sponsor from Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited to Shriram Credit Company Limited and resulting, the permission was granted to Shriram Credit Company Limited to act as a Sponsor and also granted its approval to Shriram Mutual Fund to restart its business activity in 2012-13. The maiden scheme, Shriram Hybrid Equity Fund was launched in November 2013. Shriram Flexi Cap Fund was launched in September 2018. During FY 2018-19, two more funds- Shriram Multicap Fund got launched in September, 2019 and Shriram Long Term Equity Fund got launched in January, 2019. Another
Read More
The Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹550 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd is ₹715.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd is 0 and 10.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd is ₹226 and ₹697 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.13%, 3 Years at 74.98%, 1 Year at 78.08%, 6 Month at 40.36%, 3 Month at 32.41% and 1 Month at -5.58%.
