Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Thirtieth Annual Report and the Audited Statements of Accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Summary & Highlights:

Particulars Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 ( In Lakhs) ( In Lakhs) Gross Income for the year 820.76 583.61 Total Expenditure before Depreciation and Tax 1413.80 995.71 Profit /(Loss) before Depreciation (593.04) (412.11) Less: Depreciation 87.64 35.37 Tax Provisions for the Year 5.24 (44.40) Profit /(Loss) after Depreciation and Tax (685.92) (403.08) Other Comprehensive Income for the year 5.65 (2.58) Balance brought forward from previous year (1423.33) (1017.67) Profit available for AppropriationNil Nil Balance carried to Balance Sheet (2103.60) (1423.33)

Dividend:

In the absence of profits, your Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

The Company doesnt have Dividend Distribution Policy as the provisions are not applicable to the Company.

State of Companys Affairs:

Some highlights of your Companys performance during the year under review are:

• The gross loss (before depreciation and tax) for the year was 593.06 lakhs as against 412.11 lakhs during the last year.

• Net loss after taxation for the year was 685.92 lakhs as against 403.08 lakhs in the last year.

• The total asset under management was 535.76 Crore as against 271.72 Crore in the last year.

Shriram Hybrid Equity Fund, launched in November 2013, delivered returns of 11.10% (at the end of March 2024 on a CAGR basis) since inception, accompanied by lower levels of volatility. Shriram Flexi Cap Fund, launched in September 2018, delivered returns of 13.58% (at the end of March 2024 on a CAGR basis) since inception. Shriram Long Term Equity Fund, launched in January 2019, delivered returns of 14.94% (at the end of March 2024 on a CAGR basis) since inception. Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund, launched in July 2019, delivered returns of 11.69% (at the end of March 2024 on a CAGR basis) since inception. Shriram Overnight Fund, launched in August 2022, delivered returns of 6.61% (at the end of March 2024 on a CAGR basis) since inception. Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund, launched in September 2023, delivered 18.76% (at the end of March 2024 on an absolute basis) since inception. Assets Under Management (AUM) for mutual funds reached 53.40 lakh crores on March 31, 2024, an increase of 35.5% from March 2023. The contributions through Systematic Investment Plan (SIPs) in Mutual Fund continued to remain robust as it grew on a year-on-year basis. The contribution stood at 1,99,219 crores in FY 2024. Investor perception about the advantages of SIPs has been strengthened by increasing awareness of Mutual Funds through numerous initiatives and campaigns like "Mutual Funds Sahi Hai".

Change in the Nature of Business:

There was no change in the nature of the business.

Share Capital:

As on March 31, 2024, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company was 127 crores comprising of 23000000 Equity Shares of 10/- each, 500000000 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares of 1/- each and 5400000 Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares of 100/- each.

During the Financial Year under review, Companys paid-up share capital increased from 6,44,32,200/- to 13,01,68,750/- due to issuance of 6573655 Equity Shares of 10/- each at an issue price of 124.30/- each (including premium of 114.30/- per share) upon conversion of the following convertible securities:

1. 4022526 Equity Shares in lieu of conversion of 500000000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Face

Value of 1/- each issued to Shriram Credit Company Limited.

2. 1512469 Equity Shares in lieu of conversion of 18800 Compulsory Convertible Debentures of Face Value of

10,000/- each and 1038660 Equity Shares in lieu of conversion of 1038660 Warrants issued to Mission1

Investments LLC.

As on March 31, 2024, the issued, subscribed and paid up Share Capital of the Company stood at 13,01,68,750/-

(Rupees Thirteen Crores One Lakh Sixty Eight Thousand and Seven Hundred and Fifty Only) comprising of 13016875

(One Crore Thirty Lakhs Sixteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy Five) Equity Shares of 10/- each.

The required details with respect to the ‘Convertible Securities converted to Equity during the Financial Year 2023-2024 have been provided in Corporate Governance Report.

The Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights, Sweat equity shares during the year.

Material Changes and Commitments:

No material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have taken place from

March 31, 2024 till the date of this report.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments:

The details of the Investments and Loans covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act") are given in the notes to the financial statements.

Cash Flow Statement:

The Cash Flow statement for the year 2023-2024 is attached to the Balance Sheet.

Directors:

Mr. Gaurav Patankar who retires by rotation has offered himself for reappointment. Necessary proposal for his reappointment has been included in the notice convening the AGM and the said resolution is recommended for your approval.

All the Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16 (1) (b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, hereinafter referred to as ‘Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfil the conditions of independence as specified in the Act and the Listing Regulations and are independent of the management. Further, the Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act.

Profile of the Director, as required under Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations, is given in the Notice of the

30th AGM.

Fixed Deposits:

During the year under report, your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits.

Board Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance and the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration:

The Board has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company.

The key features of the policy are as follows:

1. Criteria for appointment and removal of Director, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management.

2. Criteria for performance evaluation.

3. Criteria for determining qualifications and positive attributes of Directors.

4. Criteria for determining independence of a Director, in case of appointment of Independent Director.

5. Criteria for fixing the remuneration of Director, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management.

The details of this policy are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and are also available on the Companys website at www.shriramamc.in.

Meetings:

During the year 5 Board Meetings and 5 Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details of the meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act and as per Regulation 17(2) and 18(2)(a) of the Listing Regulations respectively.

Risk Management:

Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 21 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has constituted Risk Management Committee. The Company has in place a Risk Management Policy, commensurate with its size of operations, which lays down a process for identification and mitigation of risks that could materially impact its performance.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(c) of the Act, the Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief:

a) In the preparation of Annual Accounts and Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable

Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures, if any;

b) That such accounting policies as mentioned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently, and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the Loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) That proper and sufficientcare has been taken for the maintenance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Annual Accounts have been prepared on an ongoing concern basis;

e) That they have laid down internal financial controls commensurate with the size of the Company and that such financial controls were adequate and were operating f) That they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Related Party Transactions:

All related party transactions of the Company are at arms length basis and are in the ordinary course of business. None of the related party transactions entered into by the Company were in conflict with the Companys interest. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial

Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Members approval for material Related Party Transaction, as defined under the Listing Regulations shall be obtained at the ensuing Annual

General Meeting.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee/Board, as applicable, for their approval. The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties in Form no. AOC -2 are annexed herewith as "Annexure A".

Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals:

During the year under report, there were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/ Courts/ Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Internal Financial Controls and their adequacy:

The Company has put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements commensurate with the size of the Company.

Disclosures: Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee comprises of Mr. Ramamurthy Vaidyanathan (Independent Director) as Chairman, Mrs. Jayashree Mahesh (Independent Director) as Member and Mrs. Subhasri Sriram (Non-Independent Director) as Member. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy:

As per the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Act, the Company is required to establish a Vigil Mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns. Regulation 4(2)(d)(iv) of Listing Regulations also provides for establishment of vigil mechanism for Directors and employees for above mentioned matters. The Company has a Policy for Prevention, Detection and Investigation of Frauds and Protection of Whistle blower. The detail of the Vigil Mechanism is posted on the website of the Company i.e. www.shriramamc.in.

Establishment of Internal Complaints Committee:

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. No complaints of sexual harassment were received during the year.

Auditors and Auditors Report:

The Companys Statutory Auditors, M/s. G. D. Apte & Co., (Firm Registration No. 100515W) Chartered Accountants,

Mumbai, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for the second term of five consecutive years at the 28th Annual General Meeting held on July 28, 2022 on a remuneration mutually agreed upon by the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors.

Pursuant to the amendments made to Section 139 of the Act, by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 effective from May 07, 2018, the requirement of seeking ratification of the Members for the appointment of the Statutory Auditors has been withdrawn from the Statute.

In view of the above, ratification by the Members for continuance of their appointment at this AGM is not being sought. The Statutory Auditors have given a confirmation to the effect that they are eligible to continue with their appointment and that they have not been disqualified in any manner from continuing as StatutoryAuditors.

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board.

Secretarial Audit:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed Mr. Suhas S. Ganpule, Practising Company Secretary, Proprietor of M/s. SG & Associates, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure B". The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies:

The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture company within the meaning of relevant provisions of the Act.

Corporate Governance:

The Report on Corporate Governance forms part of the Directors Report and is annexed herewith.

As required by the Listing Regulations, Practicing Company Secretarys Report on Corporate Governance and a declaration by the Chief Executive Officer with regards to Code of Conduct are attached to the said Report.

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report is given as a separate statement forming part of the Annual Report.

As required under Listing Regulations, a detailed report on Corporate Governance along with the Certificate from the Practising Company Secretary confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report and certificate duly signed by the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 was submitted to the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on May

15, 2024. These certificates are attached to the Report on Corporate Governance.

Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

1. Conservation of Energy

The Company has no activity involving Conservation of Energy.

2. Technology Absorption

The Company has no activity involving Technology Absorption.

3. Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo

The Company did not have any foreign exchange earnings or outgo during the year under review.

Annual Return:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the draft of the Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year March 31, 2024 is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.shriramamc.in.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards:

The Board of Directors affirms that the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (SS1 and SS2) with respect to Board and General Meetings.

Amount, if any, proposed to transfer to reserves:

The Company has made no transfers to reserves during Financial Year 2023-2024. Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP):

Pursuant to the approval of the Members at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 02, 2022, the Company adopted the ‘Shriram Asset Management Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Plan 2022 (ESOP 2022). In accordance with the terms of the ESOP 2022, employees are eligible for award of conditional rights to receive equity shares of the Company at the face value of 10/- each. The Company confirms provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

The statement of detailed information on the options granted and vested under Companys ESOP (Plan) is provided under "Annexure C" to this report.

There is no material change in the Plan and is in compliance with the regulations.

The details of the Plan, including terms of reference, and the requirement specified under Regulation 14 of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, are available on the Companys website at https://www.shriramamc.in/Reports.aspx.

The Secretarial Auditors have certified that the ESOP Scheme has been implemented in accordance with the SEBI (Share BasedEmployeeBenefitsand Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and in accordance with the resolution passed by the members. The said certificate is annexed herewith as"Annexure D" to this Report.

Particulars of Employees:

During the year under report, your Company has not employed any person who was in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits specified under Section 197 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

The details required as per Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as "Annexure E". As per the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Act, the Annual Report excluding the information required as per Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 on employees particulars is being sent to the members which is, however, available for online inspection during working hours of the Company up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary in this regard.

Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund:

The Company does not fall under the ambit for transferring any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) and no amount is lying in Unpaid Dividend A/c of the Company.

Credit ratings:

The Company has not obtained any credit rating during the Financial Year 2023-2024.

Maintenance of Cost Records:

The Company is not required to maintain the Cost Records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148

(1) of the Act.

Application under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

During the year under report, the Company has not made any application and there are no proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

One Time Settlement:

During the year under report, the Company has not done any one time settlement with Bank or Financial Institution.

Acknowledgement:

The Board of Directors take this opportunity to express their sincere appreciation for the excellent support and cooperation received from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Association of Mutual Funds of India, Stock Exchange Authorities, Auditors, Bankers, Distributors, other Service providers and Board of Trustees of Shriram Mutual Fund.

The Directors wish to place on record the continued enthusiasm, total commitment, dedication and efforts of the employees of the Company at all levels.

We are also deeply grateful to the Shareholders of the Company and also to the large body of investors of scheme of

Shriram Mutual Fund for the continued confidenceand the faith reposed in the Fund and look forward to their continued patronage.