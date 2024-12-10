iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
SHRIRAM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) fund raising by way of a preferential issue of specified securities and determination of issue price and (b) convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company if approved by the Board. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on December 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024)
Board Meeting29 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
SHRIRAM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year Ended September 30 2024. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
SHRIRAM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 06, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 202425 Apr 2024
SHRIRAM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024. Please find attached Audited Financial Results along with Independent Audit Report for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors in the meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
SHRIRAM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 07, 2024 Subject to the approval of Shareholder, Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

