|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Jul 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|This is to inform you that 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 4.30 P.M. through Video-conference (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we inform that the businesses as stated in the letter were transacted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e July 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
