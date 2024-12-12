iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd EGM

Shriram AMC CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Dec 20248 Jan 2025
Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on December 10, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, please find enclosed the Notice of EGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday, January 08, 2025 at 04.30 P.M. through video conferencing / Other audio-visual means, together with Explanatory Statement thereto, for seeking approval of members for the resolutions stated therein. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR we inform that the businesses as stated in the letter were transacted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. January 08, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)

