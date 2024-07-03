Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd Summary

Shriram Asset Management Company Limited is an integral part of Chennai- based Shriram Group which has a significant presence in financial services such as commercial vehicle, consumer finance, life and general insurance, stock broking, chit funds and distribution of financial products. The Company was incorporated in Mumbai on 27th July, 1994, and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 5th December, 1994. The Company received permission from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act as the Asset Management Company of Shriram Mutual Fund on 21st November, 1994. Presently, it provide Asset Management Services.The Company had closed all schemes of the Fund in 2001-02 and subsequent to this no new schemes were launched during 2002-03. The Board of Directors had approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking their permission to launch new schemes and for change of Sponsor from Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited to Shriram Credit Company Limited and resulting, the permission was granted to Shriram Credit Company Limited to act as a Sponsor and also granted its approval to Shriram Mutual Fund to restart its business activity in 2012-13. The maiden scheme, Shriram Hybrid Equity Fund was launched in November 2013. Shriram Flexi Cap Fund was launched in September 2018. During FY 2018-19, two more funds- Shriram Multicap Fund got launched in September, 2019 and Shriram Long Term Equity Fund got launched in January, 2019. Another fund, launched by the Company in July 2019, was Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund. Shriram Overnight Fund, got launched in August 2022.