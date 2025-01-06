iifl-logo-icon 1
Shubham Polyspin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Shubham Polyspin FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.59

0.53

0.33

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.43

-0.7

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.15

-0.12

Working capital

-0.94

3.86

Other operating items

Operating

-1.93

2.8

Capital expenditure

1.03

4.78

Free cash flow

-0.9

7.58

Equity raised

14.57

9.37

Investing

0.03

0.05

Financing

-0.45

4.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.25

21.22

