iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shubham Polyspin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.84
(-0.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shubham Polyspin Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

38.51

33.25

17.51

yoy growth (%)

15.8

89.88

Raw materials

-29.24

-24.52

-12.76

As % of sales

75.93

73.73

72.9

Employee costs

-1.64

-1.35

-0.53

As % of sales

4.27

4.08

3.08

Other costs

-5.23

-4.88

-2.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.58

14.67

13.64

Operating profit

2.39

2.49

1.81

OPM

6.2

7.49

10.37

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.43

-0.7

Interest expense

-0.97

-1.06

-0.97

Other income

0.62

0.53

0.19

Profit before tax

0.59

0.53

0.33

Taxes

-0.15

-0.15

-0.12

Tax rate

-25.46

-28.59

-35.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.44

0.37

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.44

0.37

0.21

yoy growth (%)

17.32

75.4

NPM

1.15

1.13

1.23

Shubham Polyspin : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shubham Polyspin Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.