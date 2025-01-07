Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.51
33.25
17.51
yoy growth (%)
15.8
89.88
Raw materials
-29.24
-24.52
-12.76
As % of sales
75.93
73.73
72.9
Employee costs
-1.64
-1.35
-0.53
As % of sales
4.27
4.08
3.08
Other costs
-5.23
-4.88
-2.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.58
14.67
13.64
Operating profit
2.39
2.49
1.81
OPM
6.2
7.49
10.37
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.43
-0.7
Interest expense
-0.97
-1.06
-0.97
Other income
0.62
0.53
0.19
Profit before tax
0.59
0.53
0.33
Taxes
-0.15
-0.15
-0.12
Tax rate
-25.46
-28.59
-35.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.44
0.37
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.44
0.37
0.21
yoy growth (%)
17.32
75.4
NPM
1.15
1.13
1.23
