Summary

Shubham Polyspin Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shubham Polyspin Private Limited at Ahmedabad on March 12, 2012. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Shubham Polyspin Limited on July 24, 2018. The Principal Business Activity of the Company is Manufacturing of polyproplane Yarn and Sale of service (Job Work).One of the Promoter-Director Mr. Anil Somani started a company called Shubham Tex-O-Pack Private Limited which is engaged in HDPE/PP woven polybags. In the year 2010, Mr. Ankit Somani son of Mr. Anil Somani, joined the business of his father to gain the experience and understand the intricacy of said industry. After gaining an experience of 3 years in production, planning and sales, it was decided to diversify the products and enter into a more futuristic product having applications in various upcoming and existing industries. Mr. Ankit Somani promoter director of the company inspired from his father decided to start a new business which can be run on autonomous mode. In the year 2013, the promoters zeroed on Spin Draw Wind Line Machinery from Lohia Corp having monthly capacity of 50 MT. Spin-Draw-Wind Lines for Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn offer compact and flexible solutions for varied applications. The machine is capable of producing medium to high tenacity air intermingled yarns for sewing threads, webbings & slings, braids & ropes and a var

