SectorTextiles
Open₹25.26
Prev. Close₹25.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.58
Day's High₹25.78
Day's Low₹24.6
52 Week's High₹37
52 Week's Low₹18.08
Book Value₹12.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.9
P/E42.39
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.12
12.12
11.02
11.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.21
2.35
2.61
1.94
Net Worth
15.33
14.47
13.63
12.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.51
33.25
17.51
yoy growth (%)
15.8
89.88
Raw materials
-29.24
-24.52
-12.76
As % of sales
75.93
73.73
72.9
Employee costs
-1.64
-1.35
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.59
0.53
0.33
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.43
-0.7
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.15
-0.12
Working capital
-0.94
3.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.8
89.88
Op profit growth
-4.1
37.21
EBIT growth
-1.48
21.95
Net profit growth
17.32
75.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Devkishan Somani
Managing Director
Ankit Anil Somani
Director & CFO
Akshay Anilbhai Somani
Independent Director
Radhika Anand Chandak
Independent Director
Kush Prafulbhai Kalaria
Independent Director
Urva Pragnesh Patel
Company Secretary
Dhara Manojkumar Sanghavi
Additional Director
Krutika Singhvi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shubham Polyspin Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shubham Polyspin Private Limited at Ahmedabad on March 12, 2012. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Shubham Polyspin Limited on July 24, 2018. The Principal Business Activity of the Company is Manufacturing of polyproplane Yarn and Sale of service (Job Work).One of the Promoter-Director Mr. Anil Somani started a company called Shubham Tex-O-Pack Private Limited which is engaged in HDPE/PP woven polybags. In the year 2010, Mr. Ankit Somani son of Mr. Anil Somani, joined the business of his father to gain the experience and understand the intricacy of said industry. After gaining an experience of 3 years in production, planning and sales, it was decided to diversify the products and enter into a more futuristic product having applications in various upcoming and existing industries. Mr. Ankit Somani promoter director of the company inspired from his father decided to start a new business which can be run on autonomous mode. In the year 2013, the promoters zeroed on Spin Draw Wind Line Machinery from Lohia Corp having monthly capacity of 50 MT. Spin-Draw-Wind Lines for Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn offer compact and flexible solutions for varied applications. The machine is capable of producing medium to high tenacity air intermingled yarns for sewing threads, webbings & slings, braids & ropes and a var
The Shubham Polyspin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shubham Polyspin Ltd is ₹29.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shubham Polyspin Ltd is 42.39 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shubham Polyspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shubham Polyspin Ltd is ₹18.08 and ₹37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shubham Polyspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.26%, 3 Years at -45.93%, 1 Year at -6.01%, 6 Month at 8.79%, 3 Month at -9.91% and 1 Month at 8.46%.
