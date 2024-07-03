iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shubham Polyspin Ltd Share Price

24.67
(-1.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.26
  • Day's High25.78
  • 52 Wk High37
  • Prev. Close25.01
  • Day's Low24.6
  • 52 Wk Low 18.08
  • Turnover (lac)2.58
  • P/E42.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.88
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shubham Polyspin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

25.26

Prev. Close

25.01

Turnover(Lac.)

2.58

Day's High

25.78

Day's Low

24.6

52 Week's High

37

52 Week's Low

18.08

Book Value

12.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.9

P/E

42.39

EPS

0.59

Divi. Yield

0

Shubham Polyspin Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shubham Polyspin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shubham Polyspin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.77%

Non-Promoter- 27.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shubham Polyspin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.12

12.12

11.02

11.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.21

2.35

2.61

1.94

Net Worth

15.33

14.47

13.63

12.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

38.51

33.25

17.51

yoy growth (%)

15.8

89.88

Raw materials

-29.24

-24.52

-12.76

As % of sales

75.93

73.73

72.9

Employee costs

-1.64

-1.35

-0.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.59

0.53

0.33

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.43

-0.7

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.15

-0.12

Working capital

-0.94

3.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.8

89.88

Op profit growth

-4.1

37.21

EBIT growth

-1.48

21.95

Net profit growth

17.32

75.4

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shubham Polyspin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shubham Polyspin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Devkishan Somani

Managing Director

Ankit Anil Somani

Director & CFO

Akshay Anilbhai Somani

Independent Director

Radhika Anand Chandak

Independent Director

Kush Prafulbhai Kalaria

Independent Director

Urva Pragnesh Patel

Company Secretary

Dhara Manojkumar Sanghavi

Additional Director

Krutika Singhvi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shubham Polyspin Ltd

Summary

Shubham Polyspin Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shubham Polyspin Private Limited at Ahmedabad on March 12, 2012. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Shubham Polyspin Limited on July 24, 2018. The Principal Business Activity of the Company is Manufacturing of polyproplane Yarn and Sale of service (Job Work).One of the Promoter-Director Mr. Anil Somani started a company called Shubham Tex-O-Pack Private Limited which is engaged in HDPE/PP woven polybags. In the year 2010, Mr. Ankit Somani son of Mr. Anil Somani, joined the business of his father to gain the experience and understand the intricacy of said industry. After gaining an experience of 3 years in production, planning and sales, it was decided to diversify the products and enter into a more futuristic product having applications in various upcoming and existing industries. Mr. Ankit Somani promoter director of the company inspired from his father decided to start a new business which can be run on autonomous mode. In the year 2013, the promoters zeroed on Spin Draw Wind Line Machinery from Lohia Corp having monthly capacity of 50 MT. Spin-Draw-Wind Lines for Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn offer compact and flexible solutions for varied applications. The machine is capable of producing medium to high tenacity air intermingled yarns for sewing threads, webbings & slings, braids & ropes and a var
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shubham Polyspin Ltd share price today?

The Shubham Polyspin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shubham Polyspin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shubham Polyspin Ltd is ₹29.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shubham Polyspin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shubham Polyspin Ltd is 42.39 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shubham Polyspin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shubham Polyspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shubham Polyspin Ltd is ₹18.08 and ₹37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shubham Polyspin Ltd?

Shubham Polyspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.26%, 3 Years at -45.93%, 1 Year at -6.01%, 6 Month at 8.79%, 3 Month at -9.91% and 1 Month at 8.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shubham Polyspin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shubham Polyspin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shubham Polyspin Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.