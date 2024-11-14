Shubham Polyspin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above we have to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May 2024 for taking on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. In continuation to our letter dated 1st April 2024 we hereby confirm that trading window for trading in shares of Shubham Polyspin Limited shall remain closed from 1st April 2024 to 1st June 2024 i.e. till 48 hours from the declaration of financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (Both days inclusive) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31-03-2024 Appointment of Ms. Krutika Singhvi as Additional Director and Resignation of Mr. Trilok Chand Tater as Director of the Company. Further Re-appointment of Mr. Ankit A. Somani as Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)