Shyama Infosys Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.06
10.06
10.06
10.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.11
-0.22
-0.51
-0.55
Net Worth
9.95
9.84
9.55
9.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.28
0.17
0.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.95
10.12
9.72
9.66
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.35
2.47
4.39
4.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.05
0.11
0.11
Networking Capital
7.53
7.57
5.13
4.99
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.71
2.45
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.9
5.23
5.21
5.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
Creditor Days
73.1
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.08
-0.04
-0.03
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.1
0.06
Total Assets
9.96
10.12
9.73
9.67
No Record Found
