Shyama Infosys Ltd Balance Sheet

4.33
(0.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:07:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.06

10.06

10.06

10.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.11

-0.22

-0.51

-0.55

Net Worth

9.95

9.84

9.55

9.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.28

0.17

0.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.95

10.12

9.72

9.66

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.35

2.47

4.39

4.39

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.05

0.11

0.11

Networking Capital

7.53

7.57

5.13

4.99

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.71

2.45

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.9

5.23

5.21

5.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

-0.03

Creditor Days

73.1

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.08

-0.04

-0.03

Cash

0.03

0.03

0.1

0.06

Total Assets

9.96

10.12

9.73

9.67

Shyama Infosys : related Articles

No Record Found

