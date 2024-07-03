iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyama Infosys Ltd Share Price

4.29
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open4.55
  • Day's High4.55
  • 52 Wk High8.89
  • Prev. Close4.51
  • Day's Low4.29
  • 52 Wk Low 2.28
  • Turnover (lac)0.67
  • P/E37.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.92
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shyama Infosys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

4.55

Prev. Close

4.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0.67

Day's High

4.55

Day's Low

4.29

52 Week's High

8.89

52 Week's Low

2.28

Book Value

9.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.32

P/E

37.58

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Shyama Infosys Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shyama Infosys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.06

10.06

10.06

10.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.11

-0.22

-0.51

-0.55

Net Worth

9.95

9.84

9.55

9.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

0.04

0.52

0.44

yoy growth (%)

253.67

-91.94

16.95

33.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

0

Working capital

0.03

-1.38

0.26

-0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

253.67

-91.94

16.95

33.54

Op profit growth

-63.43

-4,935.34

9.79

-9.17

EBIT growth

1,461.61

1,465.42

179.86

-64.96

Net profit growth

1,360.91

1,460.23

-133.56

42.77

No Record Found

Shyama Infosys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shyama Infosys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Swati Garg

Managing Director

Samir Biswas.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gobinda Majumder

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Naru Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akhil Kumar Jain

Executive Director

Amit Paul

Independent Director

Tapas Das

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shyama Infosys Ltd

Summary

Shyama Infosys Limited (formerly known Poonam Corporation Limited) was incorporated on 9 July, 1990 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on 18 January, 1993. The Company is mainly engaged in information technology services. Apart from the same, it is also engaged in investment activities. Earlier, it was into manufacturing and trading of drug intermediates in India. The year 2010-2011 was challenging task for the entire Indian IT Service industry. With customer IT spending staying mostly flat or showing a decline, the Company focus among client organizations was on driving efficiencies into their existing IT systems, which pursued projects for higher levels of guaranteed return on investments and quicker payback.
Company FAQs

What is the Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd share price today?

The Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd is ₹4.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd is 37.58 and 0.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd is ₹2.28 and ₹8.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd?

Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.46%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 106.88%, 6 Month at -20.74%, 3 Month at -42.18% and 1 Month at -29.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

