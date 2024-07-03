SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.55
Prev. Close₹4.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.67
Day's High₹4.55
Day's Low₹4.29
52 Week's High₹8.89
52 Week's Low₹2.28
Book Value₹9.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.32
P/E37.58
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.06
10.06
10.06
10.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.11
-0.22
-0.51
-0.55
Net Worth
9.95
9.84
9.55
9.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
0.04
0.52
0.44
yoy growth (%)
253.67
-91.94
16.95
33.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.06
-0.06
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
0
Working capital
0.03
-1.38
0.26
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
253.67
-91.94
16.95
33.54
Op profit growth
-63.43
-4,935.34
9.79
-9.17
EBIT growth
1,461.61
1,465.42
179.86
-64.96
Net profit growth
1,360.91
1,460.23
-133.56
42.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Swati Garg
Managing Director
Samir Biswas.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gobinda Majumder
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Naru Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akhil Kumar Jain
Executive Director
Amit Paul
Independent Director
Tapas Das
Reports by Shyama Infosys Ltd
Summary
Shyama Infosys Limited (formerly known Poonam Corporation Limited) was incorporated on 9 July, 1990 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on 18 January, 1993. The Company is mainly engaged in information technology services. Apart from the same, it is also engaged in investment activities. Earlier, it was into manufacturing and trading of drug intermediates in India. The year 2010-2011 was challenging task for the entire Indian IT Service industry. With customer IT spending staying mostly flat or showing a decline, the Company focus among client organizations was on driving efficiencies into their existing IT systems, which pursued projects for higher levels of guaranteed return on investments and quicker payback.
The Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd is ₹4.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd is 37.58 and 0.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd is ₹2.28 and ₹8.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.46%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 106.88%, 6 Month at -20.74%, 3 Month at -42.18% and 1 Month at -29.53%.
