Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Shyama Computronics And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. The said financial results along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. A O Mittal and Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

SHYAMA INFOSYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 27th August 2024 inter-alia approved the following: 1. On the recommendations of the Audit Committee inter alia considered and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting approved the re-appointment of M/s. A O Mittal & Associates Chartered Accountant who shall hold office from the conclusion of ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 35th Annual General Meeting on such terms and conditions as determined by the Board from time and time. On the recommendations of the Audit Committee, inter alia considered and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting approved the re-appointment of M/s. A O Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountant, who shall hold office from the conclusion of ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 35th Annual General Meeting on such terms and conditions as determined by the Board from time and time. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SHYAMA INFOSYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 8th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in continuation of our letter dated 1st July 2024 the Company had intimated about the closure of Trading Window (i.e. period to deal in the Companys shares) from 1st July 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ending on 30th June 2024. Consequently the trading window will remain closed till 10th August 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The said financial results along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. A O Mittal and Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed. 2. The date of 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The notice for the AGM along with the Explanatory statement and the related matters concerning the AGM were approved by the Board of Directors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

SHYAMA INFOSYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended March 31 2024. Results for Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024