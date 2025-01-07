iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyama Infosys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.08
(-4.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

0.04

0.52

0.44

yoy growth (%)

253.67

-91.94

16.95

33.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

-0.08

As % of sales

59.22

159.14

13

18.68

Other costs

-0.12

-0.13

-0.45

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

80.49

324.92

86.35

80.63

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.16

0

0

OPM

-39.71

-384.07

0.63

0.68

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.17

0.16

0

0

Profit before tax

0.1

0

0

0

Taxes

-0.02

0

0

0

Tax rate

-25.99

-26

-25.75

-718.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

1,360.91

1,460.23

-133.56

42.77

NPM

52.77

12.77

0.06

-0.22

