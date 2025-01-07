Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
0.04
0.52
0.44
yoy growth (%)
253.67
-91.94
16.95
33.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.06
-0.06
-0.08
As % of sales
59.22
159.14
13
18.68
Other costs
-0.12
-0.13
-0.45
-0.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
80.49
324.92
86.35
80.63
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.16
0
0
OPM
-39.71
-384.07
0.63
0.68
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.17
0.16
0
0
Profit before tax
0.1
0
0
0
Taxes
-0.02
0
0
0
Tax rate
-25.99
-26
-25.75
-718.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
1,360.91
1,460.23
-133.56
42.77
NPM
52.77
12.77
0.06
-0.22
