Shyama Infosys Ltd Company Summary

4.4
(1.62%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:57:00 AM

Shyama Infosys Ltd Summary

Shyama Infosys Limited (formerly known Poonam Corporation Limited) was incorporated on 9 July, 1990 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on 18 January, 1993. The Company is mainly engaged in information technology services. Apart from the same, it is also engaged in investment activities. Earlier, it was into manufacturing and trading of drug intermediates in India. The year 2010-2011 was challenging task for the entire Indian IT Service industry. With customer IT spending staying mostly flat or showing a decline, the Company focus among client organizations was on driving efficiencies into their existing IT systems, which pursued projects for higher levels of guaranteed return on investments and quicker payback.

