The date of 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The notice for the AGM along with the Explanatory statement and the related matters concerning the AGM were approved by the Board of Directors. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 34th Annual Genera Meeting of the shareholders of Shyama Computronics and Services Limited held on 25th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) The Company vide its letter dated 25th September, 2024, had intimated the e-voting results and Scrutinizers Report of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 2:30 P.M. (IST),through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). It has been found that due to an inadvertent typo/clerical error in the report and has been rectified (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)