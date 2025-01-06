Siddheswari Garments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.09
0.06
0.08
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.02
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.42
-0.15
0.04
0.12
Other operating items
Operating
0.45
-0.09
0.08
0.15
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.15
Free cash flow
0.45
-0.09
0.08
0
Equity raised
29.28
23.62
20.23
10.84
Investing
2.26
3.23
0
9.28
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
31.99
26.75
20.33
20.12
