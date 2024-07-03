iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddheswari Garments Ltd Share Price

23.5
(-1.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.5
  • Day's High23.5
  • 52 Wk High27.73
  • Prev. Close23.97
  • Day's Low23.5
  • 52 Wk Low 10.49
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value81.08
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Siddheswari Garments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

23.5

Prev. Close

23.97

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

23.5

Day's Low

23.5

52 Week's High

27.73

52 Week's Low

10.49

Book Value

81.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.78

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Siddheswari Garments Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

Siddheswari Garments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Siddheswari Garments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:14 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.04%

Non-Promoter- 99.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Siddheswari Garments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.83

3.83

3.83

3.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.54

19.83

17.94

15.82

Net Worth

27.37

23.66

21.77

19.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.2

0

0.4

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

-68.05

Raw materials

0

-0.2

0

-0.46

As % of sales

0

99.22

0

114.78

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.1

-0.05

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.09

0.06

0.08

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.02

0

-0.03

Working capital

0.42

-0.15

0.04

0.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

-100

-68.05

Op profit growth

-5.2

-13.26

11.17

-25.7

EBIT growth

16.97

50.44

-26.41

169.4

Net profit growth

-29.01

25.18

9.59

210.78

No Record Found

Siddheswari Garments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Siddheswari Garments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Abhishek Poddar

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sanjay Kumar Shah

Independent Director

Uma Nath Singh

Director

Riti Poddar

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Satya Narayan Chaudhury

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinay Kanodia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Siddheswari Garments Ltd

Summary

Siddheswari Garments Limited was incorporated on 20 October 1994. The companys main business activity was manufacturing and selling knitted hosiery Garments to cater the domestic market. In 2004-05, Company initially ventured to restricted production on time sharing basis with other manufacturing units. But due to continues labor unrest at the manufacturing unit, the company was forced to close down its production activities on a permanent basis and have been continuing with trading activities and investing the liquid funds to earn return on idle.After having a self imposed discontinuation of normal business operation for year 2017-18, the Company since revived its normal business operations in year 2018-19.
Company FAQs

What is the Siddheswari Garments Ltd share price today?

The Siddheswari Garments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Siddheswari Garments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siddheswari Garments Ltd is ₹7.78 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Siddheswari Garments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Siddheswari Garments Ltd is 0 and 0.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Siddheswari Garments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siddheswari Garments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siddheswari Garments Ltd is ₹10.49 and ₹27.73 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Siddheswari Garments Ltd?

Siddheswari Garments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 74.07%, 6 Month at 43.64%, 3 Month at 39.88% and 1 Month at 12.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Siddheswari Garments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Siddheswari Garments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.95 %

