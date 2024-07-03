Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹23.5
Prev. Close₹23.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹23.5
Day's Low₹23.5
52 Week's High₹27.73
52 Week's Low₹10.49
Book Value₹81.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.78
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.83
3.83
3.83
3.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.54
19.83
17.94
15.82
Net Worth
27.37
23.66
21.77
19.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.2
0
0.4
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
-68.05
Raw materials
0
-0.2
0
-0.46
As % of sales
0
99.22
0
114.78
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.05
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.09
0.06
0.08
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.02
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.42
-0.15
0.04
0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
-100
-68.05
Op profit growth
-5.2
-13.26
11.17
-25.7
EBIT growth
16.97
50.44
-26.41
169.4
Net profit growth
-29.01
25.18
9.59
210.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Abhishek Poddar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sanjay Kumar Shah
Independent Director
Uma Nath Singh
Director
Riti Poddar
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Satya Narayan Chaudhury
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinay Kanodia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Siddheswari Garments Ltd
Summary
Siddheswari Garments Limited was incorporated on 20 October 1994. The companys main business activity was manufacturing and selling knitted hosiery Garments to cater the domestic market. In 2004-05, Company initially ventured to restricted production on time sharing basis with other manufacturing units. But due to continues labor unrest at the manufacturing unit, the company was forced to close down its production activities on a permanent basis and have been continuing with trading activities and investing the liquid funds to earn return on idle.After having a self imposed discontinuation of normal business operation for year 2017-18, the Company since revived its normal business operations in year 2018-19.
The Siddheswari Garments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siddheswari Garments Ltd is ₹7.78 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Siddheswari Garments Ltd is 0 and 0.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siddheswari Garments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siddheswari Garments Ltd is ₹10.49 and ₹27.73 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Siddheswari Garments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 74.07%, 6 Month at 43.64%, 3 Month at 39.88% and 1 Month at 12.39%.
