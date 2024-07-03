iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddheswari Garments Ltd Company Summary

20.83
(-1.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:49:00 PM

Siddheswari Garments Ltd Summary

Siddheswari Garments Limited was incorporated on 20 October 1994. The companys main business activity was manufacturing and selling knitted hosiery Garments to cater the domestic market. In 2004-05, Company initially ventured to restricted production on time sharing basis with other manufacturing units. But due to continues labor unrest at the manufacturing unit, the company was forced to close down its production activities on a permanent basis and have been continuing with trading activities and investing the liquid funds to earn return on idle.After having a self imposed discontinuation of normal business operation for year 2017-18, the Company since revived its normal business operations in year 2018-19.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.