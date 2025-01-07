Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.2
0
0.4
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
-68.05
Raw materials
0
-0.2
0
-0.46
As % of sales
0
99.22
0
114.78
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.05
-0.06
As % of sales
0
49.77
0
14.96
Other costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.16
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
43.72
0
18.58
Operating profit
-0.17
-0.18
-0.21
-0.19
OPM
0
-92.72
0
-48.33
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.3
0.29
0.29
0.29
Profit before tax
0.1
0.09
0.06
0.08
Taxes
-0.05
-0.02
0
-0.03
Tax rate
-55.11
-26.03
-11.1
-40.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.06
0.05
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0.06
0.05
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-29.01
25.18
9.59
210.78
NPM
0
33.63
0
12.32
