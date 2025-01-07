iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddheswari Garments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.49
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:30:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.2

0

0.4

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

-68.05

Raw materials

0

-0.2

0

-0.46

As % of sales

0

99.22

0

114.78

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.1

-0.05

-0.06

As % of sales

0

49.77

0

14.96

Other costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.16

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

43.72

0

18.58

Operating profit

-0.17

-0.18

-0.21

-0.19

OPM

0

-92.72

0

-48.33

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.3

0.29

0.29

0.29

Profit before tax

0.1

0.09

0.06

0.08

Taxes

-0.05

-0.02

0

-0.03

Tax rate

-55.11

-26.03

-11.1

-40.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0.06

0.05

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0.06

0.05

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-29.01

25.18

9.59

210.78

NPM

0

33.63

0

12.32

