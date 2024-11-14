Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SIDDHESWARI GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2014 at 5.30 PM to take on Record of the Un-Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Qtr. & Six Month ended 30.09.2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SIDDHESWARI GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2014 at 5.30 PM to take on Record of the Un-Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Qtr ended 30.06.2024 Please Find herewith un-audited financial Result for the Qtr ended 30.06.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

SIDDHESWARI GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR)regulation 2015 please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Company will be held on Thursday 30th may 2024 at 5.30 P M to take on records of the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter & year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Financial Result for the Qtr. & year ended 31.03.2024 Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024