Sihora Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
3.73
0.68
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.53
2.71
Net Worth
5.26
3.39
Minority Interest
Debt
5.14
2.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.4
5.86
Fixed Assets
5.03
3.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.06
Networking Capital
5.24
1.92
Inventories
3.08
1.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.45
0.6
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.96
1.63
Sundry Creditors
-1.24
-1.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.01
-0.38
Cash
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
10.4
5.86
