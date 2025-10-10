No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
3.73
0.68
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.53
2.71
Net Worth
5.26
3.39
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,812.95
|0
|1,91,426.04
|-118.18
|0.36
|9,223.13
|799.35
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
28.35
|33.35
|14,447.35
|139.36
|1.27
|1,700.23
|7.69
Swan Corp Ltd
SWANCORP
445.05
|0
|13,950.4
|7.72
|0.02
|48
|145.78
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
122.85
|27.3
|11,938.67
|75.98
|0.14
|1,882.93
|40.19
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
402.15
|13.62
|11,631.28
|201.62
|1.24
|2,342.32
|331.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Plot 34/D-1 Laxminarayan BRC-,
Compound Udhna Mangrol,
Gujarat - 394210
Tel: +91 98241 52000
Website: http://www.sihoragroup.com
Email: info@sihoragroup.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sihora Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.