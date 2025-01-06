Sikozy Realtors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.03
-0.11
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.26
0.19
0.06
-0.4
Other operating items
Operating
-0.25
0.22
-0.05
-0.53
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.12
Free cash flow
-0.25
0.22
-0.05
-0.65
Equity raised
-1.97
-1.91
-1.54
-1.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.11
1.09
0.62
0.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.12
-0.6
-0.98
-1.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.