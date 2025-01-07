Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.31
0.87
0.04
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-64.61
2,078.34
-85.24
-29.54
Raw materials
-0.08
-0.17
0.01
0.08
As % of sales
28.4
20.26
31.59
31.59
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.05
-0.03
As % of sales
8.35
1.42
126.7
11.91
Other costs
-0.16
-0.62
-0.11
-0.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.68
71.37
284
165.56
Operating profit
0.03
0.06
-0.11
-0.12
OPM
10.55
6.93
-279.11
-45.88
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
Other income
0.01
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0.03
-0.11
-0.13
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.03
-0.11
-0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.03
-0.11
-0.13
yoy growth (%)
-78.63
-130.4
-13.43
284.8
NPM
2.38
3.94
-282.73
-48.2
