Sikozy Realtors Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.33
(1.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.31

0.87

0.04

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-64.61

2,078.34

-85.24

-29.54

Raw materials

-0.08

-0.17

0.01

0.08

As % of sales

28.4

20.26

31.59

31.59

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.05

-0.03

As % of sales

8.35

1.42

126.7

11.91

Other costs

-0.16

-0.62

-0.11

-0.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.68

71.37

284

165.56

Operating profit

0.03

0.06

-0.11

-0.12

OPM

10.55

6.93

-279.11

-45.88

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.02

0

0

Other income

0.01

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0.03

-0.11

-0.13

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.03

-0.11

-0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.03

-0.11

-0.13

yoy growth (%)

-78.63

-130.4

-13.43

284.8

NPM

2.38

3.94

-282.73

-48.2

