SectorRealty
Open₹1.45
Prev. Close₹1.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.57
Day's High₹1.45
Day's Low₹1.25
52 Week's High₹1.55
52 Week's Low₹0.73
Book Value₹0.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.46
4.46
4.46
4.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.23
-4.09
-3.99
-0.98
Net Worth
0.23
0.37
0.47
3.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.31
0.87
0.04
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-64.61
2,078.34
-85.24
-29.54
Raw materials
-0.08
-0.17
0.01
0.08
As % of sales
28.4
20.26
31.59
31.59
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.05
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.03
-0.11
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.26
0.19
0.06
-0.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.61
2,078.34
-85.24
-29.54
Op profit growth
-46.11
-154.09
-10.22
-1,118.47
EBIT growth
-29.09
-153.38
-9.11
-1,291.19
Net profit growth
-78.63
-130.4
-13.43
284.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
Prashant Zade
Independent Director
Sonali Dighe
Independent Director
Dolly Punjabi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpita
Non Executive Director
Jigar Desai
Independent Director
Parag Shah
Independent Director
Priyanka Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sikozy Realtors Ltd
Summary
Sikozy Realtors Ltd (formerly known as Griffin Chemicals Ltd) was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company on 23rd July, 1992 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 8th October, 1992. The Company is engaged into the business of construction of residential and commercial properties .The Company is in the process of setting up a project to manufacture Epoxy Resins and Sulphanlic Acid. The Company will manufacture 2040 TPA of Epoxy Resins and 1500 TPA of Sulphanilic Acid. Though there are existing manufactures of these products in organised and unorganised sectors at present, looking to increasing demand for the products, Company decided to manufacture these products.After identifying the products the Company took steps for preparation of the detailed Project Report. The technology for the products was agreed to be supplied by Shri D.V. Mehta, a technocrat having experience in the line. The suppliers of machinery for the project were also identified. Land for the project was acquired in September 1993.
The Sikozy Realtors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sikozy Realtors Ltd is ₹5.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sikozy Realtors Ltd is 0 and 32.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sikozy Realtors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sikozy Realtors Ltd is ₹0.73 and ₹1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sikozy Realtors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.11%, 3 Years at 6.32%, 1 Year at -11.61%, 6 Month at 38.38%, 3 Month at 13.22% and 1 Month at 7.87%.
