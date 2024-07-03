iifl-logo-icon 1
Sikozy Realtors Ltd Share Price

1.26
(-8.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:43:00 PM

  • Open1.45
  • Day's High1.45
  • 52 Wk High1.55
  • Prev. Close1.37
  • Day's Low1.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0.73
  • Turnover (lac)0.57
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sikozy Realtors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1.45

Prev. Close

1.37

Turnover(Lac.)

0.57

Day's High

1.45

Day's Low

1.25

52 Week's High

1.55

52 Week's Low

0.73

Book Value

0.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sikozy Realtors Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sikozy Realtors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sikozy Realtors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.27%

Non-Promoter- 99.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sikozy Realtors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.46

4.46

4.46

4.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.23

-4.09

-3.99

-0.98

Net Worth

0.23

0.37

0.47

3.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.31

0.87

0.04

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-64.61

2,078.34

-85.24

-29.54

Raw materials

-0.08

-0.17

0.01

0.08

As % of sales

28.4

20.26

31.59

31.59

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.05

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0.03

-0.11

-0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.26

0.19

0.06

-0.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.61

2,078.34

-85.24

-29.54

Op profit growth

-46.11

-154.09

-10.22

-1,118.47

EBIT growth

-29.09

-153.38

-9.11

-1,291.19

Net profit growth

-78.63

-130.4

-13.43

284.8

No Record Found

Sikozy Realtors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sikozy Realtors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Prashant Zade

Independent Director

Sonali Dighe

Independent Director

Dolly Punjabi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arpita

Non Executive Director

Jigar Desai

Independent Director

Parag Shah

Independent Director

Priyanka Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sikozy Realtors Ltd

Summary

Sikozy Realtors Ltd (formerly known as Griffin Chemicals Ltd) was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company on 23rd July, 1992 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 8th October, 1992. The Company is engaged into the business of construction of residential and commercial properties .The Company is in the process of setting up a project to manufacture Epoxy Resins and Sulphanlic Acid. The Company will manufacture 2040 TPA of Epoxy Resins and 1500 TPA of Sulphanilic Acid. Though there are existing manufactures of these products in organised and unorganised sectors at present, looking to increasing demand for the products, Company decided to manufacture these products.After identifying the products the Company took steps for preparation of the detailed Project Report. The technology for the products was agreed to be supplied by Shri D.V. Mehta, a technocrat having experience in the line. The suppliers of machinery for the project were also identified. Land for the project was acquired in September 1993.
Company FAQs

What is the Sikozy Realtors Ltd share price today?

The Sikozy Realtors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sikozy Realtors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sikozy Realtors Ltd is ₹5.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sikozy Realtors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sikozy Realtors Ltd is 0 and 32.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sikozy Realtors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sikozy Realtors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sikozy Realtors Ltd is ₹0.73 and ₹1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sikozy Realtors Ltd?

Sikozy Realtors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.11%, 3 Years at 6.32%, 1 Year at -11.61%, 6 Month at 38.38%, 3 Month at 13.22% and 1 Month at 7.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sikozy Realtors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sikozy Realtors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.73 %

