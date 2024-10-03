This is to inform that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on September 30,2023 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company. Further, the Company has availed remote -e-voting facility for which shall commence from Friday 27th September 2024 (9.00 a.m.) to Sunday 29th September 2024 (5.00 p.m.) Further the Company has fixed 20th September,2024 as a Cut off Date for determining the eligibility of members to vote by remote e-voting or physical ballot at the 32nd AGM. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 21st September,2024 to Monday 30th September ,2024 (both days inclusive) Attached is the Notice and Annual Report of 32nd AGM for your perusal and record. Read less.. Please find the attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)