PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Sikozy Realtors Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter alia to transact the business and to Approve Un-Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September 2024. In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2016 The Trading Window for dealing in the Equity shares of the Company will remain closed for the designated employees of the Company from 5th November 2024 till 48hrs from the conclusion of meeting. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Please find the attached File. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
Sikozy Realtors Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of SIKOZY REALTORS LIMITED will be held on Friday September 27 2023 at 03 p.m. scheduled venue for same at B-3 Trishul Apartment Village Mudre Khurd Taluka-Karjat Raigad Maharashtra 410201 to approve the draft scheme of reduction of share capital of the Company to reduce the Subscribed Issued and Paid -up capital of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 66 of Companies Act 2013 on the basis of recommendation of Audit Committee and Independent Directors. Any other allied and related matter pertaining to Reduction in Share Capital of the Company. Please find the Attached Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Sikozy Realtors Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approve Un-Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find attached Un-audited Financial Result for quarter ended June 30th, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Sikozy Realtors Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter alia to transact the business and to Approve Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2016 The Trading Window for dealing in the Equity shares of the Company will remain closed for the designated persons of the Company from April 1 2024 till 48hrs from the conclusion of meeting. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Please find the attached Audited Financial Result for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit report by statutory Auditors of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Sikozy Realtors Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Please find attached Unaudited Financial Result for quarter & nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. further details in terms of share capital reduction approved by Board of Directors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

