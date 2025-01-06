iifl-logo-icon 1
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

0.03
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.97

12.97

12.97

12.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.46

-13.23

-12.25

-11.96

Net Worth

-0.49

-0.26

0.72

1.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.35

2.71

2.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.49

1.09

3.43

3.72

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.14

0.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.54

0.54

0.54

0.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.09

0.49

2.67

2.97

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.9

1.32

2.85

3.04

Sundry Creditors

-1.96

-0.77

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.05

-0.18

-0.07

Cash

0.06

0.06

0.07

0.08

Total Assets

-0.49

1.09

3.42

3.73

