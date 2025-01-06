Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.97
12.97
12.97
12.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.46
-13.23
-12.25
-11.96
Net Worth
-0.49
-0.26
0.72
1.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.35
2.71
2.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.49
1.09
3.43
3.72
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.14
0.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.54
0.54
0.54
0.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.09
0.49
2.67
2.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.9
1.32
2.85
3.04
Sundry Creditors
-1.96
-0.77
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.05
-0.18
-0.07
Cash
0.06
0.06
0.07
0.08
Total Assets
-0.49
1.09
3.42
3.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.