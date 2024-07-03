iifl-logo-icon 1
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd Share Price

0.03
(0.00%)
Dec 2, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.03
  • Day's High0.03
  • 52 Wk High0.03
  • Prev. Close0.03
  • Day's Low0.03
  • 52 Wk Low 0.03
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.03

Prev. Close

0.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.03

Day's Low

0.03

52 Week's High

0.03

52 Week's Low

0.03

Book Value

-0.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.74%

Non-Promoter- 97.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.97

12.97

12.97

12.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.46

-13.23

-12.25

-11.96

Net Worth

-0.49

-0.26

0.72

1.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.44

-0.78

-1.27

-8.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,936.65

31.034,22,242.255,613.710.5314,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,576.7

161.152,50,356.62907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

150.3

29.921,94,720.741,612.651.016,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

304.5

359.941,89,804.37304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

448.35

9.481,47,927.064,370.443.0113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Santosh Kumar Jain

Director

Krishna Banerjee

Independent Director

Sahil Sharma

Independent Director

Rajendra Kumar Parewa

Addtnl Independent Director

Rohit Sahu

Company Secretary

Chandni Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1983 as Public Limited Company, Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd (the erstwhile Prashant Products & Holdings Limited) was subsequently changed to Prashant Global Finance Limited in 1985 and finally to Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. The Company was originally promoted by Ram Babu Kabra. The Company is carrying on the business of trading and investment in shares and securities and loaning. As a part of the diversification programme the company had set up 2.46 MW wind farm project at Kayathar in Tamilnadu. Elmostate Electron Limited and Arihant Investment Trust Limited, two companies that were engaged in the business of investment in share and securities and advancing of short term financing were amalgamated with the company. To part finance the diversification programme the company made a public issue in Feb.96.During 1996-97, the company had rolled over the existing stocks at a favourable price and booked substantial profits as the market throughout the year showed no signs of improvement and recovery from the depression it had got into. As a result, the booking of marginal profits in some scrips that were traded had resulted in a much lower level of income than anticipated.During 2005, M/s. Pentasoft Technologies Ltd., a Chennai based Company was amalgamated with the Company effective from 1 April, 2005. In terms of the said Scheme of Amalgamation, M/s. Pentasoft Technologies Ltd. entitled one equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each of the Company for every two eq
Company FAQs

What is the Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd share price today?

The Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd is ₹0.39 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd is 0 and -0.65 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd is ₹0.03 and ₹0.03 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd?

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.00%, 3 Years at 0.00%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.26 %

