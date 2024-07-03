Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.03
Prev. Close₹0.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.03
Day's Low₹0.03
52 Week's High₹0.03
52 Week's Low₹0.03
Book Value₹-0.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.97
12.97
12.97
12.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.46
-13.23
-12.25
-11.96
Net Worth
-0.49
-0.26
0.72
1.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.44
-0.78
-1.27
-8.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,936.65
|31.03
|4,22,242.25
|5,613.71
|0.53
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,576.7
|161.15
|2,50,356.62
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
150.3
|29.92
|1,94,720.74
|1,612.65
|1.01
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
304.5
|359.94
|1,89,804.37
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
448.35
|9.48
|1,47,927.06
|4,370.44
|3.01
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Santosh Kumar Jain
Director
Krishna Banerjee
Independent Director
Sahil Sharma
Independent Director
Rajendra Kumar Parewa
Addtnl Independent Director
Rohit Sahu
Company Secretary
Chandni Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1983 as Public Limited Company, Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd (the erstwhile Prashant Products & Holdings Limited) was subsequently changed to Prashant Global Finance Limited in 1985 and finally to Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. The Company was originally promoted by Ram Babu Kabra. The Company is carrying on the business of trading and investment in shares and securities and loaning. As a part of the diversification programme the company had set up 2.46 MW wind farm project at Kayathar in Tamilnadu. Elmostate Electron Limited and Arihant Investment Trust Limited, two companies that were engaged in the business of investment in share and securities and advancing of short term financing were amalgamated with the company. To part finance the diversification programme the company made a public issue in Feb.96.During 1996-97, the company had rolled over the existing stocks at a favourable price and booked substantial profits as the market throughout the year showed no signs of improvement and recovery from the depression it had got into. As a result, the booking of marginal profits in some scrips that were traded had resulted in a much lower level of income than anticipated.During 2005, M/s. Pentasoft Technologies Ltd., a Chennai based Company was amalgamated with the Company effective from 1 April, 2005. In terms of the said Scheme of Amalgamation, M/s. Pentasoft Technologies Ltd. entitled one equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each of the Company for every two eq
The Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd is ₹0.39 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd is 0 and -0.65 as of 02 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd is ₹0.03 and ₹0.03 as of 02 Dec ‘24
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.00%, 3 Years at 0.00%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
