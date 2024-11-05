Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

SILICON VALLEY INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 5th day of November 2024 at 1.30 P.M. inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading. The trading window had been closed with effect from 1st October 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting. This is for your perusal necessary action and record. Please find enclosed herewith a copy of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 which has been approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today,i.e. 05.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SILICON VALLEY INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 at 01:30 P.M. at its Registered Office 10 Princep Street 2nd Floor Kolkata - 700 072 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company had been closed for all directors and designated employees with effect from 1st July 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting. This is for your perusal necessary action and record. SILICON VALLEY INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2024 at 01:30 P.M. at its Registered Office 10, Princep Street, 2nd Floor, Kolkata - 700 072 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company had been closed for all directors and designated employees with effect from 1st July, 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting. This is for your perusal, necessary action and record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024) As informed you earlier due to some unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Friday, the 16th day of August, 2024 instead of 13th August, 2024. The meeting commenced at 1:00 P.M. and Concluded at 9:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.08.2024) Please find the brief profile of Statutory Auditors of the Company to be submitted with Outcome of Board Meeting, held on 16th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 3 May 2024

SILICON VALLEY INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 28th day of May 2024 at 01:30 P.M. at its Registered Office 10 Princep Street 2nd Floor Kolkata - 700 072 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Enclosed herewith a copy of the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which has been approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e., 28th May, 2024 Read less.. In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, Please find enclosed herewith a copy of Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 which has been approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 28th May, 2024. Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016, we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued the Audit Report on Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 with unmodified opinion. The said results will be duly published in the newspaper as required by Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and will be uploaded on the website of the company www.siliconvalleyinfo.co.in The Board meeting commenced at 1:30 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024