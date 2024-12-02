Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.44
-0.78
-1.27
-8.23
Other operating items
Operating
-8.44
-0.78
-1.27
-8.23
Capital expenditure
0
0
-4.74
0
Free cash flow
-8.44
-0.78
-6.01
-8.23
Equity raised
-11.1
-0.86
0.9
10.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.02
0.01
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-18.52
-1.64
-5.11
2.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.