Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Forty First (41st) Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts of Silicon Valley Infotech Limited ("the Company") for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Standalone financial performance of the Company for Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 are as follows :

. Particulars Financial Years 2023-2024 2022-2023 (In Lacs) (In Lacs) Revenue from Operations - - Other Income - - Total Revenue - - Profit/(Loss) before Tax (23.55) (28.30) Tax Expense - - Net Profit/(Loss)for the year after Tax (23.55) (97.43) Other Comprehensive Income for the year, Net of Tax - - Total Comprehensive Income for the year (23.55) (97.43) Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (0.02) (0.08)

TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE

During the year under review, no amount was transferred to General Reserve.

DIVIDEND

In view of the loss incurred during the year under review, the Board of Directors did not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

During the year under review, your Company incurred total loss of 23.55 Lacs as against total loss of 97.43 Lacs in the previous financial year. The performance of the Company has not been up to the expectation but increasing in respect of previous year. Your Directors are making all efforts to improve the performance of the Company in future.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company, which have occurred since 31st March, 2024, being the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which financial statements relate and the date of the report.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up equity capital as on 31st March, 2024 was 1296.80 Lakhs. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor has granted stock options or sweat equity.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

The Equity Shares of your Company are presently listed on 2 (two) Indian Stock Exchanges i.e., The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE). The reason for suspension of shares of the Company from trading in CSE has not been communicated and your directors are taking necessary steps for the same.

Listing fees for the financial year 2024-2025 have been paid to Stock Exchange. The annual custodian fees to NSDL & CDSL for the Securities of the Company held in dematerialized mode with them for the year 2024-2025.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to transfer any amount to Investor Protection and Education Fund as the Company has not declared any Dividend since its incorporation and as such there is no amount of dividend which was due and payable and remained unclaimed and unpaid for a period of seven years.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the Articles of Association and provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, In accordance with the Articles of Association and provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Smt. Krishna Banerjee (DIN: 06997186) retire by rotation and being eligible offer herself for re-appointment. The Board recommends her re-appointment for the approval of the members.

During the year, Smt Suruchi Jain (DIN 10280192), has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive Director) w.e.f. 23rd August, 2023. Further she has also resigned on 9th November, 2023 due to some personal reason.

Shri Rohit Sahu (DIN: 08426713), was re-appointed as Non Executive & Independent Director of the Company for further period of five years with effect from ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The disclosures about Directors required pursuant to Regulation 36 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations (hereinafter referred as "SEBI Listing Regulations") and Clause 1.2.5 of the Secretarial Standard are given in the Notice of AGM, forming part of the Annual Report. Consent for appointment, as required, from respective Directors have been received.

The Board recommends their appointment/re-appointment for the approval of the members. All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149 (6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for its Board Members and Senior Management personnel. The code of conduct has also been posted on the official website of the Company www.siliconvalleyinfo.co.in.

CORE SKILLS OF THE BOARD

The details of the Core Skills of the Board of Directors of the Company forms a part of "Report on Corporate Governance".

BOARD MEETINGS

The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the financial year 2023-2024 forms a part of "Report on Corporate Governance".

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors has the following Committees: 1. Audit Committee.

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee. 3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The details of the Committees along with their respective composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meeting held during the financial year 2023-2024 forms a part of "Report on Corporate Governance".

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees of the Company. This Policy has also laid down the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Director and Board diversity and criteria for evaluation of Board, its Committee and individual Directors. The policy is stated in the Report on Corporate Governance.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its committee.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Director and Non Independent Director was carried out by the Independent Directors at their meeting without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management. The Directors were satisfied with the evaluation results.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

None of the employees, employed during the year, was in receipt of remuneration, in aggregate of Rupees 1,02,00,000 or more per annum for the financial year 2023-2024, or Rs. 8,50,000 or more per month for any part of the Financial Year, as set out in the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Therefore, no such details have been provided as required under section197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

The ratio of remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and such other details in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

(i) The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year -

Gautam Saha, CFO, 1:0.8

(ii) The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year -

There has been no increase in the remuneration of the Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary during the year.

(iii) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year -

There is no percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year. (iv) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company -

The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company is 7.

(v) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration -

No average percentage increase taken place in the salaries of total employees. (vi) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company -

Yes

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As stipulated under the provisions contained in Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by it, hereby states that: i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed; ii) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under review; iii) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; v) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively, and vi) the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. In opinion of the board, the existing internal control framework is adequate and commensurate to the size and nature of the business of the Company. During the year such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

M/s. Dash & Associates, Chartered Accountants performs the duties of internal auditors of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. In order to monitor the performance on a continuous basis. Management has a system to review Internal Audit Reports with a view to monitoring the adequacy of internal control in place.

SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURE/ASSOCIATE COMPANY

The Company does not have any Subsidiary/Joint Venture/Associate.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, our Company has not accepted any deposits from public and /or shareholders during the year under review, within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 and accordingly as of 31st March, 2024.

LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Pursuant to Section 186(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company being the non-banking financial Company are exempted from disclosure in the Annual Report.

EMPLOYER EMPLOYEE RELATIONSHIP

The Company has maintained a cordial relationship with its employees, which resulted in smooth flow of business operations during the year under review.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were in the ordinary course of the business and were on arms length basis. Thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required. Further there were no materially significant related party transactions entered by the company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company. The policy on Related Party transaction as approved by Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company. The web link of the same is www.siliconvalleyinfo.co.in. Details of the transactions with Related Parties are provided in the accompanying financial statements.

POLICIES

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All applicable policies are available under the head Policy on the Companys website: www.siliconvalleyinfo.co.in. The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need and new compliance requirement.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibilities are not applicable to the Company.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO.

Since the Company does not own any manufacturing facility, requirement regarding the disclosure of particulars of conservation of energy and technology absorption prescribed by the rules is not applicable. During the year under review there was no inflow/outflow of foreign exchange.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has a Risk Management Policy in accordance with the provisions of the Act and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, which provides a mechanism for risk assessment and mitigation. At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a mechanism called "Whistle Blower Policy" for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns or grievances. The policy is available on the website of the Company www.siliconvalleyinfo.co.in.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS

During the year, there are no significant and material order passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern of the Company and its future operation.

AUDITORS Statutory Auditors

M/s. Deoki Bijay & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 313105E), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for second term of five years, at the Annual General Meeting held on 25th September, 2019 and their term is expiring in the conclusion of the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The Audit Committee recommended appointment of M/s Agarwal Sanganeria & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 317224E) as the Auditor of the Company for a period of 5 years starting from the conclusion of upcoming Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in year 2029. They have confirmed that they are not disqualified as Auditors of the Company. As required under the provisions of Section 139 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has received a written consent from M/s Agarwal Sanganeria & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 317224E), to their appointment and a certificate, to the effect that their appointment, if made, would be in accordance with the Act and the Rules framed thereunder and that they satisfy the criteria provided in Section 141 of the Companies

Act, 2013

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Ms. Ankita Goenka (Membership No. FCS No.:10572, C.P. No.14204), Practicing Company Secretary of M/s. Ankita Goenka & Associates, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024 in Form MR-3 is annexed herewith as Annexure "I" to this report. The report is self-explanatory and does not call for any further comments. They have also carried out Secretarial Compliance Audit as per Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for FY 2023-2024.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s. Dash & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata was appointed as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

AUDITORS REPORT/SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The observation made in the Auditors Report are self explanatory and hence, do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The observation made in the Secretarial Audit Report is self explanatory and hence, do not call for any further comments.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditors have reported to the Audit Committee of the Board, under Section 143(12) of the Act, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in this Report.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms that your Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of section 92(3) and 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, extract of annual return is annexed and is marked as Annexure II.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS

In accordance with Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , the Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, ispresented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report and marked as Annexure - "IV".

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to good corporate governance practices. The report on Corporate Governance for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as per regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, forms part of this Annual Report. The requisite Certificate from the practicing company secretaries of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to this Report and marked as Annexure "III"

POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT.

The Company has adopted policy on Prevention of Women at workplace in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 the company has not received any complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors acknowledge the support and owe a debt of gratitude to the Financial Institutions, Banks, Central and State Government authorities, Regulatory authorities, Stock Exchanges and all the various stakeholders for their continued co-operation and support to the Company.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation to all of the Companys employees and workers at all level for their enormous efforts as well as their collective contribution to the Companys performance.

Annexure I to the Directors Report

Form No. MR-3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

[Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014] To, The Members,

M/S. Silicon Valley Infotech Limited

10, Princep Street, 2nd Floor, Kolkata - 700072. CIN : L15311WB1993PLC061312

We have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliances of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by M/S. Silicon Valley Infotech Limited (hereinafter called "the Company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, the information to the extent provided by the Company ,its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, the explanations and clarifications given to us and the representations made by the Management, we hereby report that in our opinion, the company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 generally complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter: We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by Companys the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 according to the provisions of: (i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the Rules made thereunder; (ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the Rules made thereunder; (iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder; (iv) ) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) and External Commercial Borrowings (ECB); (v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act):-a. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011; b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; c. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009; (Not applicable as the Company has not offered any securities during the financial year under review).

d. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999; (Not applicable as the Company has not offered any shares or granted any options pursuant to any employee benefits scheme during the financial year under review). e. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008; (Not applicable as the Company has not issued and listed any debt securities during the financial year under review). f. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client; g. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015. h. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009; and i. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy back of Securities) Regulations, 1998; (Not applicable as the Company has not bought back any equity shares during the financial year under review).

(vi) The regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India (under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934) with regard to Non-Banking Financial Company ("NBFC").

(vii) Other laws applicable to the Company as per the representations made by the Management.

The compliance by the company applicable financial laws like direct and indirect tax laws has not been reviewed in this audit since the same have been subject to reviewed by the statutory financial auditor and other designated professionals, also with regard to regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India (under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934) with regard to Non-Banking Financial Company ("NBFC").

We have also examined compliance with the

1. SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

2. The Secretarial Standard I and II issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) were applicable to the Company for the period under review and for a good practice company is require to follow it diligently During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, guidelines, standards etc. mentioned above except that

1. Website of the Company needs updation.

2. Regulation 7 (3) SEBI LODR Compliance Certificate, The Company has filed the same, however (only covering letter) it was not signed by Company Secretary for the previous year.

3. Regulation 31 (1) SEBI LODR Shareholding Pattern It has been delayed filed for a day.

4. There was decrease in the number of Shareholders in the year 2023 from 9521 to 9496.

We further report that,

Subject to our observation at (i) above the Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent adequately in advance and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting as per the explanation given by the Company.

Majority decision is carried through while the members views are captured and recorded as part of the minutes as per the explanations given to us and the representations made by the Management and relied upon by us there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

We further report that during the period the Company has events/actions having a major bearing on the Companys affairs in pursuance of the above referred laws, rules, regulations, guidelines, standards etc.

1. . Shri Rajendra Kumar Parewa (DIN: 08428154), Shri Sahil Sharma (DIN: 08426733) and Shri Rohit Sahu (DIN: 08426713) Independent Directors of the Company have not registered themselves with the Databank of Independent Directors as maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in terms of Rule 6 of the Companies ( Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

2. The list of shareholders attached in MGT 7 was not signed or stamped by the directors.

3. E Form DIR 12 with SRN No. AA5225234 ,mgt-7 with SRN No. F8765529 was filed with additional fees .

To, The Members,

M/S. Silicon Valley Infotech Limited

10, Princep Street, 2nd Floor, Kolkata - 700072. CIN : L15311WB1993PLC061312

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the company.

4. Where ever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.

5. The compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the company.

FORM NO. MGT-9 EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN as on the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024

[Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

i) CIN L15311WB1993PLC061312 ii) Registration Date 31/12/1993 iii) Name of the Company Silicon Valley Infotech Limited iv) Category / Sub-Category of the Company Company Limited by Shares v) Address of the Registered office and contact details 10, Princep Street, 2nd Floor, Kolkata - 700072 Phone : 033-4002 2880 Website: www.siliconvalleyinfo.co.in Email ID :silivally@gmail.com vi) Whether listed company Yes vii) Name, Address and Contact details of Registrar and Transfer Agent Maheshwari Datamatics Pvt. Ltd. 23, R. N. Mukherjee Road 5th Floor, Kolkata - 700001 Phone : 033-2243-5029, 2248-2248 Fax : 033-2248-4787 Email ID : mdpldc@yahoo.com

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

(All the business activities contributing 10 % or more of the total turnover of the company shall be stated)

Sl.No. Name & Description of main products / services NIC Code of the Product /service % to total turnover of the Company 1. Dividend Income 64990 100

III. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES -

Sl.No. Name & Address of the Company CIN/GLN Holding / Subsidiary/ Associate %. of shares held Applicable Section 1. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

IV. SHARE HOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share Capital Breakup as percentage of Total Equity)

(i) Category-wise Share Holding

Category of Shareholder No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year (As on 01.04.2023) No. of Shares held at the end of the year (As on 31.03.2024) % change Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares during the year A. Promoters a) Individual/ HUF NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL b) Central Govt. NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL c) State Govt(s) NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL d) Bodies Corporate 3558000 0 3558000 2.7437 3558000 0 3558000 2.7437 0.0000 e) Banks/FI NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL f) Any Other NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Sub-total: (A)(1) 3558000 0 3558000 2.7437 3558000 0 3558000 2.7437 0.0000 2) Foreign a) NRIs - Individuals NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NI b) Other - Individuals NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL c) Bodies Corporate NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL d) Banks/FI NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL e) Any Other NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Sub-total: (A)(2) NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Total shareholding of Promoter (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2) 3558000 0 3558000 2.7437 3558000 0 3558000 2.7437 0.0000 B. Public Shareholding 1. Institutions a) Mutual Funds NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL b) Banks/FI NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL c) Central Govt. NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL d) State Govt.(s) NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL e) Venture Capital Funds NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL f) Insurance Companies NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL g) FIIs NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL h) Foreign Venture NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Capital Funds NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL i) Others (specify) NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Sub Total: (B)(1) NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 2) Non Institutions a) Bodies corporate i) Indian 51348285 13464000 64812285 49.9786 51318285 13464000 64782285 49.9555 -0.0231 ii) Overseas NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL b) Individuals i) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital upto Rs 1 lakhs 33699225 1732603 35431828 27.3225 33684475 1738903 35423378 27.316 -0.0065 ii) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs 1 lakhs 11469803 11023000 22492803 17.3449 11469803 11023000 22492803 17.3449 0.0000

Category of Shareholder No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year (As on 01.04.2023) No. of Shares held at the end of the year (As on 31.03.2024) % Change during Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares the year c) Others Specify - Clearing Member 110632 0 110632 0.0853 110632 0 110632 0.0853 0.0000 - NRI 463465 0 463465 0.3574 464465 0 464465 0.3582 0.0008 - Trusts 2940 0 2940 0.0023 3490 0 3490 0.0027 0.0004 Resident Individual (HUF) 2808047 0 2808047 2.1654 2814947 0 2814947 2.1707 0.0053 Sub-total: (B)(2) 99902397 26219603 126122000 97.2564 99866097 26225903 126092000 97.2333 -0.0231 Total Public Shareholding (B) = (B)(1) + (B)(2) 99902397 26219603 126122000 97.2564 99866097 26225903 126092000 97.2333 -0.0231 C. Shares held by Custodian for GDRs & ADRs NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Grand Total (A+B+C) 103460397 26219603 129680000 100.0000 103460397 26219603 129680000 100.0000 0.0000

ii) Share Holding of Promoters :-

Sl. No. Name of the Shareholder Shareholding at the beginning of the year (As on 01.04.2023) Shareholding at the beginning of the year (As on 31.03.2024) % Change in share No. of Shares % of total Shares of the company %of Shares Pledged / encumbered to total shares No. of Shares % of total Shares of the company %of Shares Pledged / encumbered to total shares holding during the year 1 SHEETAL FARMS LIMITED 3412000 2.6311 NIL 3412000 2.6311 NIL NIL 2 BLUE CHIP INDIA LIMITED 141000 0.1087 NIL 141000 0.1087 NIL NIL 3 NIHARIKA INDIA LIMITED 5000 0.0039 NIL 5000 0.0039 NIL NIL TOTAL 3558000 2.7437 NIL 3558000 2.7437 NIL NIL

iii. Change in Promoters Shareholding (please specify, if there is no change) :

Sl. No. Share holding at the beginning of the Year (As on 01.04.2023) Cumulative Share holding during theyear (As on 31.03.2024) No. of shares % of total shares of the company No. of Shares % of total shares of the company 1. SHEETAL FARMS LIMITED At the beginning of the year 3412000 2.6311 - - Changes During The Year No Changes during the Year At the End of the year - - 3412000 2.6311 2. BLUE CHIP INDIA LIMITED At the beginning of the year 141000 0.1087 - - Changes During The Year No Changes during the Year At the End of the year - - 141000 0.1087 3 NIHARIKA INDIA LIMITED At the beginning of the year 5000 0.0039 - - Changes During The Year No Changes during the Year At the End of the year - - 5000 0.0039

iv. Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders:

(Other than Directors, Promoters and Holders of GDRs and ADRs):

Sl. No. For Each of the Top 10 Shareholders Shareholding as on 01.04.2023 Transactions during the year Shareholding as on 31.03.2024 No. of shares % of total shares of the company Purchase Sale No. of shares % of total shares of the Company 1 HUNGERFORD CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED 12369896 9.5388 - - 12369896 9.5388 2 BAHUBALI PROPERTIES LIMITED 8970947 6.9178 - - 8970947 6.9178 3 ACME RESOURCES LTD 7650000 5.8991 - - 7650000 5.8991 4 DIVYA DEALERS LIMITED 4005470 3.0887 - - 4005470 3.0887 5 ARISSAN ENERGY LIMITED 3954511 3.0494 - - 3954511 3.0494 6 HANURANG PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED 3557086 2.7430 - - 3557086 2.7430 7 SURYASAKTI ADVISORY PRIVATE LIMITED 3517655 2.7126 - - 3517655 2.7126 8 OSPRAY COMMERCIAL LIMITED 3500000 2.6990 - - 3500000 2.6990 9 BULLPOWER VYAPAR 3005080 2.3173 - - 3005080 2.3173 10 HARISH CHANDER SHARMA 2589358 1.9967 - - 2589358 1.9967

(v) Shareholding of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

Sl. No. Name of Shareholder Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the year No. of Shares % of total Shares of the Company No. of Shares % of total Shares of the Company At the beginning of the year NIL NIL NIL NIL Date wise Increase / Decrease in Share holding during the year NIL NIL NIL NIL At the End of the year NIL NIL NIL NIL

Note: No Director and KMP are holding any shares in the Company.

V. INDEBTEDNESS

Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment.

Secured Loans excluding deposits Unsecured Loans Deposits Total Indebtedness Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year i) Principal Amount 1,35,00,000.00 NIL NIL 1,35,00,000.00 ii) Interest due but not paid NIL NIL NIL NIL iii) Interest accrued but not due NIL NIL NIL NIL Total (i+ii+iii) 1,35,00,000.00 NIL NIL 1,35,00,000.00 Change in Indebtedness during the financial year Addition NIL NIL NIL NIL Reduction 1,35,00,000.00 NIL NIL 1,35,00,000.00 Net Change 1,35,00,000.00 NIL NIL 1,35,00,000.00 Indebtedness at the end of the financial year i) Principal Amount NIL NIL NIL NIL ii) Interest due but not paid NIL NIL NIL NIL iii) Interest accrued but not due NIL NIL NIL NIL Total (i+ii+iii) NIL NIL NIL NIL

(vI) REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

A. Remuneration to Managing Director, Whole-time Directors and/or Manager:

Sl. No. Particulars of Remuneration Name of Managing Director/WTD/Manager Total Amount Santosh Kumar Jain - Managing Director 1. Gross salary (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act,1961 NIL NIL (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act,1961 NIL NIL (c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) Income- tax Act,1961 NIL NIL 2. Stock Option NIL 3. Sweat Equity NIL NIL 4. Commission - as % of profit NIL - others, specify... NIL 5. Others, please specify NIL NIL Total (A) NIL Ceiling as per the Act N.A.

B. Remuneration to other directors:

Sl. No. Particulars of Remuneration Name of Directors Total Amount (Rs. Rajendra Kumar Parewa Sahil Sharma Rohit Sahu Krishna Banerjee Non-Executive Independent Director Director 1. Independent Directors Fee for attending board committee meetings NIL NIL NIL - NIL Commission NIL NIL NIL - NIL Others, please specify NIL NIL NIL - NIL Total (1) NIL NIL NIL - NIL 2. Other Non-Executive Directors Fee for attending board committee meetings - - - NIL NIL Commission - - - NIL NIL Others, please specify - - - NIL NIL Total (2) - - - NIL NIL Total (B) = (1 + 2) NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Total Managerial Remuneration NIL Overall Ceiling as per the Act N.A.

C. Remuneration of Key managerial Personnel other than MD/Manager /WTD:

Sl. Particulars of Remuneration No. Key Managerial Personel Total Amount Chandni Jain (Company Secretary GautamSaha (CFO) (Rs.) 1. Gross salary a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income Tax Act,1961. 1,80,000.00 4,96,934.00 6,76,934.00 b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) of the Income Tax Act,1961 - - - (c ) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) of the Income Tax Act,1961 - - - 2. Stock option- - - 3. Sweat Equity - - - 4. Commission- - - - as % of profit - - - - other (specify) - - - 5. Other, please specify - - - Total 1,80,000.00 4,96,934.00 6,76,934.00

