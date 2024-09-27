Notice is hereby given that the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), to transact the business as set out in the notice convening the AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Annual Report being sent to the shareholders through electronic mode. Pursuant to Regulation 44 and other applibale provisions, if any of the SEBI LODR regulations, 2015, we are submitting the details regarding the voting result and report of scrutinizer on evoting during AGM of the members of the Company held on 27.09.2024 The share transfer books and the Registers of Members of the company will remain closed from 21.09.2024 to 27.09.2024 for the purpose of 41st AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on 27.09.2024 at 2.00 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, we are submitting the proceedings of the AGM of the members of the Company held through VC/OAVM on Friday, 27.09.2024 at 2.00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)