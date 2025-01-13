iifl-logo-icon 1
Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd Balance Sheet

9.56
(-4.88%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.85

7.85

2.85

0.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.72

5.62

1.65

0.58

Net Worth

13.57

13.47

4.5

0.96

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

1.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.57

13.47

4.5

2.43

Fixed Assets

2.18

2.17

2.21

2

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.05

0.01

0

Networking Capital

10.02

8.1

1.8

0.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

10.41

8.22

1.89

0.05

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.39

-0.12

-0.09

-0.01

Cash

1.31

3.15

0.48

0.39

Total Assets

13.57

13.47

4.5

2.43

