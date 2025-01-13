Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.85
7.85
2.85
0.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.72
5.62
1.65
0.58
Net Worth
13.57
13.47
4.5
0.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
1.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.57
13.47
4.5
2.43
Fixed Assets
2.18
2.17
2.21
2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.05
0.01
0
Networking Capital
10.02
8.1
1.8
0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
10.41
8.22
1.89
0.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.39
-0.12
-0.09
-0.01
Cash
1.31
3.15
0.48
0.39
Total Assets
13.57
13.47
4.5
2.43
