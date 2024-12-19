Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.04
0
0
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
1.26
-0.41
Other operating items
Operating
1.27
-0.4
Capital expenditure
0.25
0.41
Free cash flow
1.52
0
Equity raised
1.09
1.09
Investing
0
-0.01
Financing
1.47
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.09
1.09
