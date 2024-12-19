iifl-logo-icon 1
Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.57
(-4.86%)
Dec 19, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.18

0.29

0.08

-0.03

yoy growth (%)

-37.31

251.73

-340.93

-209.23

Raw materials

0

-0.02

-2.13

-0.02

As % of sales

0

8.51

2,553.65

85.06

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.08

-0.07

-0.02

As % of sales

19.77

27.57

85.14

69.94

Other costs

-0.08

-0.18

-0.1

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.43

62.24

122.75

24.67

Operating profit

0.06

0

-2.22

-0.09

OPM

35.79

1.66

-2,661.55

279.68

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

2.23

0.09

Profit before tax

0.04

0

0

0

Taxes

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

-27.15

33.33

-15.49

-27.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

602.12

-21.66

606.13

-70.48

NPM

17.92

1.6

7.18

-2.45

