|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.18
0.29
0.08
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
-37.31
251.73
-340.93
-209.23
Raw materials
0
-0.02
-2.13
-0.02
As % of sales
0
8.51
2,553.65
85.06
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.08
-0.07
-0.02
As % of sales
19.77
27.57
85.14
69.94
Other costs
-0.08
-0.18
-0.1
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.43
62.24
122.75
24.67
Operating profit
0.06
0
-2.22
-0.09
OPM
35.79
1.66
-2,661.55
279.68
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
2.23
0.09
Profit before tax
0.04
0
0
0
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
-27.15
33.33
-15.49
-27.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
602.12
-21.66
606.13
-70.48
NPM
17.92
1.6
7.18
-2.45
