SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹11.4
Prev. Close₹11.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.69
Day's High₹11.4
Day's Low₹10.57
52 Week's High₹12.36
52 Week's Low₹8.01
Book Value₹17.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.3
P/E81.31
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.85
7.85
2.85
0.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.72
5.62
1.65
0.58
Net Worth
13.57
13.47
4.5
0.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.18
0.29
0.08
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
-37.31
251.73
-340.93
-209.23
Raw materials
0
-0.02
-2.13
-0.02
As % of sales
0
8.51
2,553.65
85.06
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.08
-0.07
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.04
0
0
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
1.26
-0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.31
251.73
Op profit growth
1,244.89
-100.22
EBIT growth
846.93
-44.94
Net profit growth
602.12
-21.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
844.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
409.15
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
954.05
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
149.95
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
344.65
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Kumar Negi
Non Executive Director
Subir Roy Choudhury
Independent Director
Suresh Singh Balwant Singh Rao
Independent Director
Akshaya Eknath Naik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nandani Bhardwaj,
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd
Summary
Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 31, 2011 with the name Silver Pearl Commercial Private Limited. The Company got converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Silver Pearl Commercial Limited on November 26, 2013 and subsequently, was changed to Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Limited on January 3, 2014. Silver Pearl Hospitality Company operate in the mid-priced hotel sector, consisting of the upper-midscale, midscale and economy hotel segment. Its current properties are located in Rakchham Village in Kinnaur District at Himachal Pradesh & Goa. It operate a caf at Rakchham. All hotels, cafes and restaurants are operated under the brand name Osiya. The Company is in to the business of running hotels, resorts, restaurants and caf and other allied touristic activities. The Company provide authentic hospitality and give guests a localized and memorable experience. It seek to cater to family as well as adventure loving guests and deliver differentiated yet superior service offerings, with a value-for-money proposition. Currently, the Company is operating with 36 rooms in 4 properties. Apart from this, the Company undertake business through direct ownership of hotel properties, long-term lease or license arrangements for the land on which it construct own hotels, long-term leases for existing hotels or home stays which are owned
Read More
The Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd is ₹8.30 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd is 81.31 and 0.61 as of 19 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd is ₹8.01 and ₹12.36 as of 19 Dec ‘24
Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -11.40%, 1 Year at 24.35%, 6 Month at 3.63%, 3 Month at 7.42% and 1 Month at 11.26%.
