Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd Share Price

10.57
(-4.86%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open11.4
  • Day's High11.4
  • 52 Wk High12.36
  • Prev. Close11.11
  • Day's Low10.57
  • 52 Wk Low 8.01
  • Turnover (lac)1.69
  • P/E81.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.28
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

11.4

Prev. Close

11.11

Turnover(Lac.)

1.69

Day's High

11.4

Day's Low

10.57

52 Week's High

12.36

52 Week's Low

8.01

Book Value

17.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.3

P/E

81.31

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.26%

Non-Promoter- 72.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.85

7.85

2.85

0.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.72

5.62

1.65

0.58

Net Worth

13.57

13.47

4.5

0.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.18

0.29

0.08

-0.03

yoy growth (%)

-37.31

251.73

-340.93

-209.23

Raw materials

0

-0.02

-2.13

-0.02

As % of sales

0

8.51

2,553.65

85.06

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.08

-0.07

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.04

0

0

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

1.26

-0.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.31

251.73

Op profit growth

1,244.89

-100.22

EBIT growth

846.93

-44.94

Net profit growth

602.12

-21.66

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

844.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

409.15

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

954.05

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

149.95

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

344.65

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Kumar Negi

Non Executive Director

Subir Roy Choudhury

Independent Director

Suresh Singh Balwant Singh Rao

Independent Director

Akshaya Eknath Naik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nandani Bhardwaj,

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd

Summary

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 31, 2011 with the name Silver Pearl Commercial Private Limited. The Company got converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Silver Pearl Commercial Limited on November 26, 2013 and subsequently, was changed to Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Limited on January 3, 2014. Silver Pearl Hospitality Company operate in the mid-priced hotel sector, consisting of the upper-midscale, midscale and economy hotel segment. Its current properties are located in Rakchham Village in Kinnaur District at Himachal Pradesh & Goa. It operate a caf at Rakchham. All hotels, cafes and restaurants are operated under the brand name Osiya. The Company is in to the business of running hotels, resorts, restaurants and caf and other allied touristic activities. The Company provide authentic hospitality and give guests a localized and memorable experience. It seek to cater to family as well as adventure loving guests and deliver differentiated yet superior service offerings, with a value-for-money proposition. Currently, the Company is operating with 36 rooms in 4 properties. Apart from this, the Company undertake business through direct ownership of hotel properties, long-term lease or license arrangements for the land on which it construct own hotels, long-term leases for existing hotels or home stays which are owned
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd share price today?

The Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd is ₹8.30 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd is 81.31 and 0.61 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd is ₹8.01 and ₹12.36 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd?

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -11.40%, 1 Year at 24.35%, 6 Month at 3.63%, 3 Month at 7.42% and 1 Month at 11.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.73 %

