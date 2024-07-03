Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd Summary

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 31, 2011 with the name Silver Pearl Commercial Private Limited. The Company got converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Silver Pearl Commercial Limited on November 26, 2013 and subsequently, was changed to Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Limited on January 3, 2014. Silver Pearl Hospitality Company operate in the mid-priced hotel sector, consisting of the upper-midscale, midscale and economy hotel segment. Its current properties are located in Rakchham Village in Kinnaur District at Himachal Pradesh & Goa. It operate a caf at Rakchham. All hotels, cafes and restaurants are operated under the brand name Osiya. The Company is in to the business of running hotels, resorts, restaurants and caf and other allied touristic activities. The Company provide authentic hospitality and give guests a localized and memorable experience. It seek to cater to family as well as adventure loving guests and deliver differentiated yet superior service offerings, with a value-for-money proposition. Currently, the Company is operating with 36 rooms in 4 properties. Apart from this, the Company undertake business through direct ownership of hotel properties, long-term lease or license arrangements for the land on which it construct own hotels, long-term leases for existing hotels or home stays which are owned by third parties, and marketing agreements. Besides this, the business development, project management and execution process teams are involved in gathering relevant market data and assessing the potential of different locations as well.In 2012, the Company purchased a Holiday Home in Kolkata.In 2018, it initiated construction of cottages in association with Promoter, Rajesh Kumar Negi, also know as Osiya Rangooo Rakchham Retreat.In FY 19-20, it started operating first hotel property, Osiya Shoshla Caf and Osiya Shambhu Lodge at Rakchham.In December, 2021, the Company entered into a MoU for Online Marketing and Branding of Baba Inn Guest Home situated in Bari district of Himachal Pradesh. In 2021, it commenced operating Osiya Rangnoo Rakchham Retreat.In January 2022, it ventured into a MoU for Online Marketing and Branding of Tashi Dolma Home stay situated at Bhabha Nagar, Himachal Pradesh and entered into a MoU for purchase of hotel property at Goa.In June 2022, the Company made a public issue of 50,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 9 Crore through Fresh Issue.