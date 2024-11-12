iifl-logo-icon 1
Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd Board Meeting

Silver Pearl CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202410 Oct 2024
Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Half Yearly Unaudited Results for Sept 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th Sept 2024 together with LRR, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Assets & Liabilities (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 20248 Apr 2024
Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE & YE March 31 2024

