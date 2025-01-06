Silveroak Commercial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.74
0.59
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.33
-0.67
Working capital
-9.3
0.11
-0.48
0.6
Other operating items
Operating
-0.3
0.34
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.09
0.08
Free cash flow
-0.2
0.43
Equity raised
1.59
1.83
Investing
0
0
0.13
0.02
Financing
2.31
1.14
-0.14
-0.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.38
2.22
