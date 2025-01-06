Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
34.98
24.22
yoy growth (%)
44.43
-4.01
Raw materials
-16.41
-16
As % of sales
46.9
66.07
Employee costs
-1.08
-1.2
As % of sales
3.1
4.98
Other costs
-14.73
-4.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.12
19.42
Operating profit
2.75
2.3
OPM
7.86
9.51
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.18
Interest expense
-1.88
-1.6
Other income
0.12
0.07
Profit before tax
0.74
0.59
Taxes
-0.33
-0.67
Tax rate
-45.19
-113.36
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.41
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.41
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
-617.83
-123.03
NPM
1.17
-0.32
