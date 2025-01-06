iifl-logo-icon 1
Silveroak Commercial Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.91
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

34.98

24.22

yoy growth (%)

44.43

-4.01

Raw materials

-16.41

-16

As % of sales

46.9

66.07

Employee costs

-1.08

-1.2

As % of sales

3.1

4.98

Other costs

-14.73

-4.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.12

19.42

Operating profit

2.75

2.3

OPM

7.86

9.51

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.18

Interest expense

-1.88

-1.6

Other income

0.12

0.07

Profit before tax

0.74

0.59

Taxes

-0.33

-0.67

Tax rate

-45.19

-113.36

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.41

-0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0.41

-0.07

yoy growth (%)

-617.83

-123.03

NPM

1.17

-0.32

