SectorConstruction
Open₹6.91
Prev. Close₹7.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.91
Day's Low₹6.91
52 Week's High₹7.19
52 Week's Low₹2.55
Book Value₹-14.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
2.75
2.75
2.75
2.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.45
1.39
1.17
0.84
Net Worth
-3.7
4.14
3.92
3.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
34.98
24.22
yoy growth (%)
44.43
-4.01
Raw materials
-16.41
-16
As % of sales
46.9
66.07
Employee costs
-1.08
-1.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.74
0.59
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.33
-0.67
Working capital
-9.3
0.11
-0.48
0.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.43
-4.01
Op profit growth
19.35
42.16
EBIT growth
20.26
46.57
Net profit growth
-617.83
-123.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Tushar Patil
Director
Amar Vijay Patil
Director
Shailaja Vaibhav Patil
Director
Vikas Suresh Malekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Silveroak Commercial Ltd
Summary
Silveroak Commercials Limited was incorporated on 11th April, 1985. The business activities of the Company comprises mainly manufacturing of electrical products like power distribution boxes, electrical panels & enclosures, etc.; fabricated sheet metal products, like containers as per customer specifications; contract manufacturing job work for electrical products like capacitors; civil construction works of buildings, etc. The Company came out with a public issue in 1993 of 23,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. Through Prospectus, the Company sought listing on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Post issue Paid up Capital of the Company was Rs. 24,00,000.During the year 2016-17, the Company altered its main object so as to explore business opportunities in the all types of low tension and high tension, extra high voltage (EHV) electrical and electronics components, devices, systems, instruments, solar equipments, solar systems, energy control systems, electronic lighting controls, installation of power equipments and their charging, testing computers (hardware & software) micro processors based systems, electro mechanical pneumatic controls, wind energy biogas, energy generating systems, design, manufacture, installation, selling, pneumatic, Hydraulic devices, systems, controls, any type of equipment and system used in the generation transmission, receiving & control of electricity and other material systems used in the connection of electrical and electronic field.The Company al
The Silveroak Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silveroak Commercial Ltd is ₹1.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Silveroak Commercial Ltd is 0 and -0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silveroak Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silveroak Commercial Ltd is ₹2.55 and ₹7.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Silveroak Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.11%, 3 Years at 21.71%, 1 Year at 92.10%, 6 Month at 98.59%, 3 Month at 65.88% and 1 Month at 48.42%.
