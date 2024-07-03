iifl-logo-icon 1
Silveroak Commercial Ltd Share Price

6.91
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open6.91
  • Day's High6.91
  • 52 Wk High7.19
  • Prev. Close7.05
  • Day's Low6.91
  • 52 Wk Low 2.55
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-14.68
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Silveroak Commercial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

6.91

Prev. Close

7.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.91

Day's Low

6.91

52 Week's High

7.19

52 Week's Low

2.55

Book Value

-14.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Silveroak Commercial Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Silveroak Commercial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Silveroak Commercial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:03 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:03 PM
Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.45%

Non-Promoter- 85.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 85.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Silveroak Commercial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

2.75

2.75

2.75

2.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.45

1.39

1.17

0.84

Net Worth

-3.7

4.14

3.92

3.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

34.98

24.22

yoy growth (%)

44.43

-4.01

Raw materials

-16.41

-16

As % of sales

46.9

66.07

Employee costs

-1.08

-1.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.74

0.59

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.33

-0.67

Working capital

-9.3

0.11

-0.48

0.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.43

-4.01

Op profit growth

19.35

42.16

EBIT growth

20.26

46.57

Net profit growth

-617.83

-123.03

No Record Found

Silveroak Commercial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Silveroak Commercial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Tushar Patil

Director

Amar Vijay Patil

Director

Shailaja Vaibhav Patil

Director

Vikas Suresh Malekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silveroak Commercial Ltd

Summary

Silveroak Commercials Limited was incorporated on 11th April, 1985. The business activities of the Company comprises mainly manufacturing of electrical products like power distribution boxes, electrical panels & enclosures, etc.; fabricated sheet metal products, like containers as per customer specifications; contract manufacturing job work for electrical products like capacitors; civil construction works of buildings, etc. The Company came out with a public issue in 1993 of 23,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. Through Prospectus, the Company sought listing on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Post issue Paid up Capital of the Company was Rs. 24,00,000.During the year 2016-17, the Company altered its main object so as to explore business opportunities in the all types of low tension and high tension, extra high voltage (EHV) electrical and electronics components, devices, systems, instruments, solar equipments, solar systems, energy control systems, electronic lighting controls, installation of power equipments and their charging, testing computers (hardware & software) micro processors based systems, electro mechanical pneumatic controls, wind energy biogas, energy generating systems, design, manufacture, installation, selling, pneumatic, Hydraulic devices, systems, controls, any type of equipment and system used in the generation transmission, receiving & control of electricity and other material systems used in the connection of electrical and electronic field.The Company al
Company FAQs

What is the Silveroak Commercial Ltd share price today?

The Silveroak Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Silveroak Commercial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silveroak Commercial Ltd is ₹1.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silveroak Commercial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silveroak Commercial Ltd is 0 and -0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silveroak Commercial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silveroak Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silveroak Commercial Ltd is ₹2.55 and ₹7.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Silveroak Commercial Ltd?

Silveroak Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.11%, 3 Years at 21.71%, 1 Year at 92.10%, 6 Month at 98.59%, 3 Month at 65.88% and 1 Month at 48.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silveroak Commercial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silveroak Commercial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 85.55 %

