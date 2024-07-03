Summary

Silveroak Commercials Limited was incorporated on 11th April, 1985. The business activities of the Company comprises mainly manufacturing of electrical products like power distribution boxes, electrical panels & enclosures, etc.; fabricated sheet metal products, like containers as per customer specifications; contract manufacturing job work for electrical products like capacitors; civil construction works of buildings, etc. The Company came out with a public issue in 1993 of 23,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. Through Prospectus, the Company sought listing on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Post issue Paid up Capital of the Company was Rs. 24,00,000.During the year 2016-17, the Company altered its main object so as to explore business opportunities in the all types of low tension and high tension, extra high voltage (EHV) electrical and electronics components, devices, systems, instruments, solar equipments, solar systems, energy control systems, electronic lighting controls, installation of power equipments and their charging, testing computers (hardware & software) micro processors based systems, electro mechanical pneumatic controls, wind energy biogas, energy generating systems, design, manufacture, installation, selling, pneumatic, Hydraulic devices, systems, controls, any type of equipment and system used in the generation transmission, receiving & control of electricity and other material systems used in the connection of electrical and electronic field.The Company al

Read More