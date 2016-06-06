Silverton Spinners Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Equity Capital
38.85
38.85
38.85
Preference Capital
49.07
49.07
49.07
Reserves
-93.18
-75.01
-29.75
Net Worth
-5.26
12.91
58.17
Minority Interest
Debt
157.25
111.43
105.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
8.41
Total Liabilities
151.99
124.34
172.22
Fixed Assets
46.72
54.63
60.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
5.13
22.22
Networking Capital
98.47
62.51
85.84
Inventories
66.54
55.7
54.05
Inventory Days
131.2
197.77
217.32
Sundry Debtors
46.69
12.48
24.16
Debtor Days
92.06
44.31
97.14
Other Current Assets
18.15
8.05
17.97
Sundry Creditors
-10.57
-2.3
-1.61
Creditor Days
20.84
8.16
6.47
Other Current Liabilities
-22.34
-11.42
-8.73
Cash
6.82
2.07
3.18
Total Assets
152.01
124.34
172.23
