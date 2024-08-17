SectorTextiles
Open₹0.54
Prev. Close₹0.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹0.58
Day's Low₹0.54
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-28.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Equity Capital
38.85
38.85
38.85
Preference Capital
49.07
49.07
49.07
Reserves
-93.18
-75.01
-29.75
Net Worth
-5.26
12.91
58.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
185.1
103.12
102.79
90.77
yoy growth (%)
79.49
0.32
13.23
Raw materials
-145.97
-102.99
-102.99
-78.44
As % of sales
78.86
99.87
100.19
86.41
Employee costs
-7.02
-4.4
-4.4
-5.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
-13.04
-36.86
-20.58
Depreciation
-7.94
-6.65
-6.29
Tax paid
-5.12
-8.68
7.21
Working capital
42.46
-16.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.07
13.23
Op profit growth
-141.59
173.07
EBIT growth
-101.86
93.82
Net profit growth
-60.1
240.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Syed Anis Hussain
Director
Amitabha Mukherjee
Managing Director
Chandra Prakash Mehra
Whole-time Director
Ashok Mehra
Director
Rajiv Khanna
Director
Mukesh Chandrakant Gandhi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Silverton Spinners Ltd
Summary
Pacific Cotspin Limited is engaged in manufacturing cotton combed and carded waxed yarn with combed yarn capacity. The Companys other activities include manufacturing of mercerized tubular knit fabrics, narrow woven elastic trimmings and gamut of financial services, including merchant banking. Its products include cotton yarn, both combed and carded from 20s to 60s counts; contamination free cotton yarn of all counts; organic cotton yarn, and compact yarn, fancy yarns under implementation. The Company has an installed capacity of 30,000 spindles with daily production capacity of 16 tons. Its plants include RIETER, Switzerland; ZINSER, Germany; TOYODA, Japan; SCHLAFHORST, Germany, and LUWA, Switzerland.Pacific Cotspin was incorporated as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 on June 28, 1994. The company is a 100% EOU Govt. Recognized Star Export House Unit is promoted by Ashok Mehra and C. P. Mehra who have stayed with a turn over of 120 crores. Its main activity comprises manufacturing 100% cotton combed and carded waxed yarn with 100% combed yarn capacity. Its other activities include manufacturing of Quality Mercerized Tubular Knit fabrics, Narrow Woven Elastic Trimmings and wide gamut of Financial services including Merchant Banking.Pacific Cotspin, has set up a new example of latest generation, hi-tech modern configuration of state of the art machineries, which has placed the name of our company among the top-notch companies of the eastern region.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.