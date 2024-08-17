iifl-logo-icon 1
Silverton Spinners Ltd Share Price

0.56
(0.00%)
Jun 6, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Silverton Spinners Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.54

Prev. Close

0.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

0.58

Day's Low

0.54

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-28.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Silverton Spinners Ltd Corporate Action

Silverton Spinners Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Silverton Spinners Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:54 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.53%

Institutions: 0.52%

Non-Institutions: 54.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Silverton Spinners Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Equity Capital

38.85

38.85

38.85

Preference Capital

49.07

49.07

49.07

Reserves

-93.18

-75.01

-29.75

Net Worth

-5.26

12.91

58.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

185.1

103.12

102.79

90.77

yoy growth (%)

79.49

0.32

13.23

Raw materials

-145.97

-102.99

-102.99

-78.44

As % of sales

78.86

99.87

100.19

86.41

Employee costs

-7.02

-4.4

-4.4

-5.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

-13.04

-36.86

-20.58

Depreciation

-7.94

-6.65

-6.29

Tax paid

-5.12

-8.68

7.21

Working capital

42.46

-16.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.07

13.23

Op profit growth

-141.59

173.07

EBIT growth

-101.86

93.82

Net profit growth

-60.1

240.73

Silverton Spinners Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Silverton Spinners Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Syed Anis Hussain

Director

Amitabha Mukherjee

Managing Director

Chandra Prakash Mehra

Whole-time Director

Ashok Mehra

Director

Rajiv Khanna

Director

Mukesh Chandrakant Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silverton Spinners Ltd

Summary

Pacific Cotspin Limited is engaged in manufacturing cotton combed and carded waxed yarn with combed yarn capacity. The Companys other activities include manufacturing of mercerized tubular knit fabrics, narrow woven elastic trimmings and gamut of financial services, including merchant banking. Its products include cotton yarn, both combed and carded from 20s to 60s counts; contamination free cotton yarn of all counts; organic cotton yarn, and compact yarn, fancy yarns under implementation. The Company has an installed capacity of 30,000 spindles with daily production capacity of 16 tons. Its plants include RIETER, Switzerland; ZINSER, Germany; TOYODA, Japan; SCHLAFHORST, Germany, and LUWA, Switzerland.Pacific Cotspin was incorporated as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 on June 28, 1994. The company is a 100% EOU Govt. Recognized Star Export House Unit is promoted by Ashok Mehra and C. P. Mehra who have stayed with a turn over of 120 crores. Its main activity comprises manufacturing 100% cotton combed and carded waxed yarn with 100% combed yarn capacity. Its other activities include manufacturing of Quality Mercerized Tubular Knit fabrics, Narrow Woven Elastic Trimmings and wide gamut of Financial services including Merchant Banking.Pacific Cotspin, has set up a new example of latest generation, hi-tech modern configuration of state of the art machineries, which has placed the name of our company among the top-notch companies of the eastern region.
