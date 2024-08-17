Summary

Pacific Cotspin Limited is engaged in manufacturing cotton combed and carded waxed yarn with combed yarn capacity. The Companys other activities include manufacturing of mercerized tubular knit fabrics, narrow woven elastic trimmings and gamut of financial services, including merchant banking. Its products include cotton yarn, both combed and carded from 20s to 60s counts; contamination free cotton yarn of all counts; organic cotton yarn, and compact yarn, fancy yarns under implementation. The Company has an installed capacity of 30,000 spindles with daily production capacity of 16 tons. Its plants include RIETER, Switzerland; ZINSER, Germany; TOYODA, Japan; SCHLAFHORST, Germany, and LUWA, Switzerland.Pacific Cotspin was incorporated as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 on June 28, 1994. The company is a 100% EOU Govt. Recognized Star Export House Unit is promoted by Ashok Mehra and C. P. Mehra who have stayed with a turn over of 120 crores. Its main activity comprises manufacturing 100% cotton combed and carded waxed yarn with 100% combed yarn capacity. Its other activities include manufacturing of Quality Mercerized Tubular Knit fabrics, Narrow Woven Elastic Trimmings and wide gamut of Financial services including Merchant Banking.Pacific Cotspin, has set up a new example of latest generation, hi-tech modern configuration of state of the art machineries, which has placed the name of our company among the top-notch companies of the eastern region.

