Silverton Spinners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.56
(0.00%)
Jun 6, 2016

Silverton Spinners Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

-13.04

-36.86

-20.58

Depreciation

-7.94

-6.65

-6.29

Tax paid

-5.12

-8.68

7.21

Working capital

42.46

-16.72

Other operating items

Operating

16.34

-68.91

Capital expenditure

0.02

0

Free cash flow

16.36

-68.9

Equity raised

-150.02

-59.21

Investing

0

0

Financing

45.82

5.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

-87.83

-122.33

