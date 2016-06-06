Silverton Spinners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
-13.04
-36.86
-20.58
Depreciation
-7.94
-6.65
-6.29
Tax paid
-5.12
-8.68
7.21
Working capital
42.46
-16.72
Other operating items
Operating
16.34
-68.91
Capital expenditure
0.02
0
Free cash flow
16.36
-68.9
Equity raised
-150.02
-59.21
Investing
0
0
Financing
45.82
5.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-87.83
-122.33
