Silverton Spinners Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.56
(0.00%)
Jun 6, 2016|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Silverton Spinners Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

185.1

103.12

102.79

90.77

yoy growth (%)

79.49

0.32

13.23

Raw materials

-145.97

-102.99

-102.99

-78.44

As % of sales

78.86

99.87

100.19

86.41

Employee costs

-7.02

-4.4

-4.4

-5.19

As % of sales

3.79

4.26

4.28

5.72

Other costs

-24.25

-14.59

-14.26

-14.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.1

14.15

13.87

15.47

Operating profit

7.85

-18.87

-18.87

-6.91

OPM

4.24

-18.3

-18.36

-7.61

Depreciation

-7.94

-6.65

-6.65

-6.29

Interest expense

-13.51

-11.44

-11.44

-7.46

Other income

0.56

0.1

0.1

0.09

Profit before tax

-13.04

-36.86

-36.86

-20.58

Taxes

-5.12

-8.68

-8.68

7.21

Tax rate

39.32

23.55

23.55

-35.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-18.16

-45.54

-45.54

-13.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-18.16

-45.54

-45.54

-13.36

yoy growth (%)

-60.1

0

240.73

NPM

-9.81

-44.16

-44.3

-14.72

