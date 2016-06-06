Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
185.1
103.12
102.79
90.77
yoy growth (%)
79.49
0.32
13.23
Raw materials
-145.97
-102.99
-102.99
-78.44
As % of sales
78.86
99.87
100.19
86.41
Employee costs
-7.02
-4.4
-4.4
-5.19
As % of sales
3.79
4.26
4.28
5.72
Other costs
-24.25
-14.59
-14.26
-14.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.1
14.15
13.87
15.47
Operating profit
7.85
-18.87
-18.87
-6.91
OPM
4.24
-18.3
-18.36
-7.61
Depreciation
-7.94
-6.65
-6.65
-6.29
Interest expense
-13.51
-11.44
-11.44
-7.46
Other income
0.56
0.1
0.1
0.09
Profit before tax
-13.04
-36.86
-36.86
-20.58
Taxes
-5.12
-8.68
-8.68
7.21
Tax rate
39.32
23.55
23.55
-35.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.16
-45.54
-45.54
-13.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-18.16
-45.54
-45.54
-13.36
yoy growth (%)
-60.1
0
240.73
NPM
-9.81
-44.16
-44.3
-14.72
