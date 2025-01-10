Simplex Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.9
-15.01
-14.79
-14.63
Net Worth
-11.9
-12.01
-11.79
-11.63
Minority Interest
Debt
12.44
12.34
12.63
12.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.53
0.33
0.84
0.83
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.51
0.27
0.81
0.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.61
1.39
1.44
1.43
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.1
-1.12
-0.63
-0.63
Cash
0.02
0.04
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
0.55
0.33
0.84
0.84
