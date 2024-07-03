iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Papers Ltd Share Price

2,474
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,474
  • Day's High2,474
  • 52 Wk High3,662.85
  • Prev. Close2,356.2
  • Day's Low2,473
  • 52 Wk Low 1,233
  • Turnover (lac)0.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1,000
  • Book Value-3,991.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.43
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Simplex Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2,474

Prev. Close

2,356.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.94

Day's High

2,474

Day's Low

2,473

52 Week's High

3,662.85

52 Week's Low

1,233

Book Value

-3,991.63

Face Value

1,000

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Simplex Papers Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Simplex Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Simplex Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.94%

Non-Promoter- 14.09%

Institutions: 14.09%

Non-Institutions: 35.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Simplex Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.9

-15.01

-14.79

-14.63

Net Worth

-11.9

-12.01

-11.79

-11.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.1

-0.09

-0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

-4.25

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.16

-0.87

0.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

62.64

-34.25

-10.71

-13.79

EBIT growth

62.38

7.14

-21.32

578.98

Net profit growth

-758.51

-104.27

384.8

-86.49

No Record Found

Simplex Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Simplex Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sita Sunil

Non Executive Director

Shekher R Singh

Non Executive Director

Fatima Fernandes

Independent Director

Manish Harshey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bikash Singh.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Simplex Papers Ltd

Summary

Simplex Papers Ltd, established in 1994 is an India-based paper/packaging company. The Company is engaged in trading of different types of papers i.e. paper board, craft paper etc.Its product range includes Simplex Bond, Simplex Copier, Simplex Parchment, Simplex Ledger, Maplitho, S. S. Maplitho and High Bright S. S. Maplitho. The Companys operations are largely limited to India. In 2010, the Company had licensed and installed capacity to produce 12,000 and 9,000 metric tons, respectively, of each of pulp, and paper and paper board.The Paper plant at Gondia, Maharashtra was not operational since there was no manufacturing activity during the year 2014-15 and the Company disposed off its building, plant and machinery and other assets at Gondia as the plant closed for long time and there was nohope to restart the plant.
Company FAQs

What is the Simplex Papers Ltd share price today?

The Simplex Papers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2474 today.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Papers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simplex Papers Ltd is ₹7.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Simplex Papers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Simplex Papers Ltd is 0 and -0.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Simplex Papers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simplex Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simplex Papers Ltd is ₹1233 and ₹3662.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Simplex Papers Ltd?

Simplex Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.26%, 3 Years at -37.57%, 1 Year at 67.68%, 6 Month at 36.88%, 3 Month at -19.56% and 1 Month at -10.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Simplex Papers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Simplex Papers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.94 %
Institutions - 14.09 %
Public - 35.96 %

