Open₹2,474
Prev. Close₹2,356.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.94
Day's High₹2,474
Day's Low₹2,473
52 Week's High₹3,662.85
52 Week's Low₹1,233
Book Value₹-3,991.63
Face Value₹1,000
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.9
-15.01
-14.79
-14.63
Net Worth
-11.9
-12.01
-11.79
-11.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.1
-0.09
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
-4.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.16
-0.87
0.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
62.64
-34.25
-10.71
-13.79
EBIT growth
62.38
7.14
-21.32
578.98
Net profit growth
-758.51
-104.27
384.8
-86.49
Independent Director
Sita Sunil
Non Executive Director
Shekher R Singh
Non Executive Director
Fatima Fernandes
Independent Director
Manish Harshey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bikash Singh.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Simplex Papers Ltd
Summary
Simplex Papers Ltd, established in 1994 is an India-based paper/packaging company. The Company is engaged in trading of different types of papers i.e. paper board, craft paper etc.Its product range includes Simplex Bond, Simplex Copier, Simplex Parchment, Simplex Ledger, Maplitho, S. S. Maplitho and High Bright S. S. Maplitho. The Companys operations are largely limited to India. In 2010, the Company had licensed and installed capacity to produce 12,000 and 9,000 metric tons, respectively, of each of pulp, and paper and paper board.The Paper plant at Gondia, Maharashtra was not operational since there was no manufacturing activity during the year 2014-15 and the Company disposed off its building, plant and machinery and other assets at Gondia as the plant closed for long time and there was nohope to restart the plant.
The Simplex Papers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2474 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simplex Papers Ltd is ₹7.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Simplex Papers Ltd is 0 and -0.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simplex Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simplex Papers Ltd is ₹1233 and ₹3662.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Simplex Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.26%, 3 Years at -37.57%, 1 Year at 67.68%, 6 Month at 36.88%, 3 Month at -19.56% and 1 Month at -10.99%.
