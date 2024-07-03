Summary

Simplex Papers Ltd, established in 1994 is an India-based paper/packaging company. The Company is engaged in trading of different types of papers i.e. paper board, craft paper etc.Its product range includes Simplex Bond, Simplex Copier, Simplex Parchment, Simplex Ledger, Maplitho, S. S. Maplitho and High Bright S. S. Maplitho. The Companys operations are largely limited to India. In 2010, the Company had licensed and installed capacity to produce 12,000 and 9,000 metric tons, respectively, of each of pulp, and paper and paper board.The Paper plant at Gondia, Maharashtra was not operational since there was no manufacturing activity during the year 2014-15 and the Company disposed off its building, plant and machinery and other assets at Gondia as the plant closed for long time and there was nohope to restart the plant.

